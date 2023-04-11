High school is difficult enough for most teens, but for some, their home life makes it even more fraught with difficulty.
Teachers, guidance counselors, school social workers, and volunteers with support groups like Alateen see and hear stories of brokenness and struggle, and it’s heartbreaking, said Patrick Simon, retired county educator and now the director of Citrus County Coalition for Colleges and Careers.
This group of volunteers go into the high schools once a week to meet one-on-one with high school seniors to help them plan their lives after graduation, helping them with college applications, filling out financial aid forms, helping athletes with legal contracts.
In the process, they do a whole lot of listening, Simon said.
“We hear about so many extreme situations in numbers we haven’t seen previously,” he said. “Kids who have lost one or both parents to COVID, kids whose parents are incarcerated or whose parents have abandoned them.
“These kids — they didn’t choose their parents, and they’re thrown into (often dire) situations.”
Simon said currently there are two high school seniors he and others are working with whose futures are precarious, and he and school social worker Joan Trehy are appealing to the community for help.
To protect their identities, the Chronicle is not using their names or any identifying information about the students.
After the parent of one student died, the other parent struggled with grief in ways that made home life unsafe for the teenager, so he has been staying with friends. Trehy said he qualifies for McKinney Vento status, which means he qualifies for federal aid due to being homeless, she said.
She also said he is “deserving” and talented and on a waitlist for college while he gets his GPA up because his home environment had made it difficult for him to concentrate on his studies.
“He was in survival mode and his grades were understandably not a priority at that time,” Trehy said. “Now that he is a bit more settled and focused on school, he needs some community support in the form of a safe and reliable vehicle so he can get a job to support himself.
“A safe, reliable vehicle would make all the difference in the life of this sweet, kind, motivated, and very deserving young man.”
The other student has a similar story. After his parents abandoned him he went to live with a relative.
He, too, is “deserving and talented” and has potential for an incredible jump start on a creative career, Simon.
However, the vehicle he had been driving is currently inoperable and needs major repairs, which he can’t afford.
“This student works to support himself and his car is his means of self-reliance, and he can’t be self-reliant anymore because he’s dependent on others giving him rides,” Simon said. The student also needs his car to meet with a mentor who has offered to help him with a career.
Shaunda Burdette, executive director of the Citrus County Education Foundation, has offered to accept donations on behalf of these two students and be the point of contact for them.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.