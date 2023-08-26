Two Good Soles

The annual Two Good Soles shoes and socks drive continues until Sept. 11, 2023, to benefit children and teens in Citrus County.

For more than 20 years, in honor and remembrance of the first responders and victims of the tragic events on 9/11, the Citrus County Nature Coast Volunteer Center (NCVC) and the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program have hosted an annual Two Good Soles Shoes and Socks Drive, which benefits children of Citrus County.

As a tribute to those who were lost in the terrorist attacks on 9/11, Sept. 11 has been designated a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

