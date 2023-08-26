For more than 20 years, in honor and remembrance of the first responders and victims of the tragic events on 9/11, the Citrus County Nature Coast Volunteer Center (NCVC) and the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program have hosted an annual Two Good Soles Shoes and Socks Drive, which benefits children of Citrus County.
As a tribute to those who were lost in the terrorist attacks on 9/11, Sept. 11 has been designated a National Day of Service and Remembrance.
Thanks to the many generous residents of Citrus County, each year between 2,500 and 2,600 pairs of shoes and socks are collected.
One year they collected 4,800, said Laurie Diestler, NCVC Supervisor.
Everything that’s collected and donated stays in the county, divided up among various local nonprofit organizations, which then distribute it to their clients.
Receiving the shoes and socks this year: Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA), Citrus County District Student Services, Daystar Life Center, Citrus United Basket, Family Resource Center and the Pregnancy and Family Life Center.
The public is encouraged to contribute to this annual service project by donating new shoes and socks, or by sponsoring one pair of shoes by donating to the Friends of the Nature Coast Volunteer Center, which will then purchase shoes for the drive.
Make checks payable to Friends of NCVC and put in the memo line: socks and shoes.
Mail or deliver to the Nature Coast Volunteer Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Key No. 4, Lecanto, FL 34461.
New sneakers are especially welcomed, from children’s size through adult sizes up to size 15.
“Many kids wear adult sizes,” Diestler said.
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2023, all the shoes and socks will be picked up by volunteers and taken to the county resource center where they will be sorted, counted and divided among the participating nonprofit organizations, followed by the annual 9/11 remembrance program.
Collection boxes will be set out throughout the county through Sept. 11 at the following locations:
- All Citrus County libraries
- Central Citrus Community Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
- Citrus County Tax Collectors Offices, Crystal River and Inverness.
- Crystal River Woman’s Club, 320 N. Citrus Ave, Crystal River.
- East Citrus Community Center, 9907 E. Gulf to Lake Highway, Inverness.
- Habitat for Humanity Restores, Crystal River and Inverness
- Hernando Area Senior Program, 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando.
- West Citrus Community Center, 8940 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa.
- Women’s Auxiliary Post 237, 6726 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills.
- YMCA, 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto.
For more information, call 352-527-5959.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.