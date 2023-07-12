On Sept. 11, 2001, our nation was rocked with tragedy. However, from that came a drive to serve one another.

As a tribute to those who were lost in the terrorist attacks on 9/11, Sept. 11 has been designated a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.