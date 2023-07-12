On Sept. 11, 2001, our nation was rocked with tragedy. However, from that came a drive to serve one another.
As a tribute to those who were lost in the terrorist attacks on 9/11, Sept. 11 has been designated a National Day of Service and Remembrance.
For more than 20 years, in honor and remembrance of the first responders and victims of 9/11, the Citrus County Nature Coast Volunteer Center (NCVC) and the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program have hosted an annual Two Good Soles Shoes and Socks Drive, which benefits children of Citrus County.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Thanks to the generosity of Citrus County residents, every year between 2,500 and 2,600 pairs of shoes and socks are collected, and one year they collected 4,800, said Laurie Diestler, NCVC Supervisor.
All items collected remain in the county and are divided up between various local nonprofit organizations to be distributed through them.
This year the organizations receiving the shoes and socks are: Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA), Citrus County District Student Services, Daystar Life Center, Citrus United Basket, Family Resource Center and the Pregnancy and Family Life Center.
The public is invited to participate in this service project by donating new shoes and socks, or by sponsoring one pair of shoes by donating to the Friends of the Nature Coast Volunteer Center, which will then purchase shoes for the drive.
Make checks payable to Friends of NCVC and put in the memo line: socks and shoes.
Mail or deliver to the Nature Coast Volunteer Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Key No. 4, Lecanto, FL 34461.
New sneakers are especially welcomed, from children’s sizes through adult sizes up to size 15.
“Many kids wear adult sizes,” Diestler said.
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2023, all the shoes and socks will be picked up by volunteers and taken to the county resource center where they will be sorted, counted and divided among the participating nonprofit organizations, followed by the annual 9/11 remembrance program.
Collection boxes will be set out throughout the county beginning Monday, Aug. 7 through Sept. 11 at the following locations:
• All Citrus County libraries.
• Central Citrus Community Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
• Citrus County Tax Collectors Offices, Crystal River and Inverness.
• Crystal River Woman’s Club, 320 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River.
• East Citrus Community Center, 9907 E. Gulf to Lake Highway, Inverness.
• Habitat for Humanity Restores, Crystal River and Inverness.
• Hernando Area Senior Program, 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando.
• West Citrus Community Center, 8940 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa.
• Women’s Auxiliary Post 237, 6726 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills.
• YMCA, 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto
For more information, call 352-527-5959.