On Monday, five local nonprofit agencies plus Citrus County District Student Services were the recipients of the shoes and socks donated during this year’s annual Two Good Soles Shoes and Socks Drive, which benefits children of Citrus County.

For more than 20 years, in honor and remembrance of the first responders and victims of the tragic events on 9/11, the Citrus County Nature Coast Volunteer Center (NCVC) and the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program have hosted this annual donation drive.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.

