On Monday, five local nonprofit agencies plus Citrus County District Student Services were the recipients of the shoes and socks donated during this year’s annual Two Good Soles Shoes and Socks Drive, which benefits children of Citrus County.
For more than 20 years, in honor and remembrance of the first responders and victims of the tragic events on 9/11, the Citrus County Nature Coast Volunteer Center (NCVC) and the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program have hosted this annual donation drive.
This year’s totals were down from year’s past as far as shoes and socks donated, although they had a record total for monetary donations, $1,470, including a $500 check from a couple from New York and donations from two American Legion posts and a VFW post, said Laurie Diestler, NCVC Supervisor.
Diestler said she used half the money to purchase shoes for Monday’s event and will use the remainder to purchase shoes throughout the year.
“Sometimes I’ll get a call from the county student services saying they’re low on a certain size, boys’ size eight or something, and then we can go get the sizes they need,” she said.
This year there were 203 pairs of shoes donated and 1,048 pairs of socks, plus about 70 pairs of shoes Diestler had purchased.
Also, two collection sites have yet to bring their boxes of donated shoes and socks.
Receiving the shoes and socks this year: Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA), Citrus County District Student Services, Daystar Life Center, Citrus United Basket, Family Resource Center and the Pregnancy and Family Life Center.
“People can still donate shoes or write a check throughout the year,” Diestler said. “We’ll make sure to get them to the places where they need to be.”
Make checks payable to Friends of NCVC and put in the memo line: socks and shoes.
Mail or deliver to the Nature Coast Volunteer Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Key No. 4, Lecanto, FL 34461.
To donate new shoes for kids — keep in mind that many kids wear adult sizes — bring them to any Citrus County library branch or county community center:
• Central Citrus Community Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
• East Citrus Community Center, 9907 E. Gulf to Lake Highway, Inverness.
• Hernando Area Senior Program, 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando.
• West Citrus Community Center, 8940 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa.
For more information, call 352-527-5959.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.