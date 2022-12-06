Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek and Councilwoman Cindi Guy were sworn into office Monday.
The two ran unopposed.
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 3:40 pm
Meek first took office in 2018 then also running unopposed. Guy first ran for office in 2018 winning with 47.4% of the vote, beating incumbent Mike Gudis (33.07%) and fellow challenger Brandon Buckingham (19.51%).
As part of the ceremony, City Manager Ken Frink told the audience of nearly 100 people how grateful he was to serve under the current council, describing it as the best he has ever worked for in his career.
Crystal River has a population of about 3,400 people and is one of the county’s most popular attractions for tourists and visitors.
Citrus County Judge Mark Yerman swore both into office.
Yerman said running for office is not an easy task, nor is the job of representing others.
“It takes a lot out of people to run for office. It takes a lot to stand and represent their community and try to do good for the people who are here,” Yerman said before swearing in the two elected officials.
Yerman said power is transferred only three ways in government: elections, inheritance such as a monarchy, and violent revolution.
“The best way, by far, is through elections,” the judge said.
“You don’t build wonderful cities like Crystal River with violent revolution,” Yerman said. “You build it with a community that comes together, around people, around ideas so I congratulate you on that.”
The city pays council members, including the mayor, $6,584 annually. They serve four-year terms.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.
