A Port Richey man faces two first degree felony charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old and older.

Cory Glen Atkinson, 37, told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies he remembered little of the attack and that he had drunk a pint of vodka and cola before the incident, according to the October warrant for his arrest.

CORY GLEN ATKINSON

Atkinson

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.