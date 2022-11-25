A Port Richey man faces two first degree felony charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old and older.
Cory Glen Atkinson, 37, told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies he remembered little of the attack and that he had drunk a pint of vodka and cola before the incident, according to the October warrant for his arrest.
Citrus County deputies retrieved Atkinson from the Pasco County jail on Nov. 18, based on a Citrus County warrant, and brought him to the Citrus County jail. There is no bond.
The incident leading to Atkinson’s arrest began on Oct. 16 when deputies were called to a Citrus County home about a report of a shooting, accord to court documents.
Deputies reported that when they arrived at the home they found three people: a man with face and head trauma, a woman with injuries to her face, and the third was Atkinson with a wound to his groin area. All three were taken to HCA Florida Ocala hospital.
The following day a CCSO deputy went to the hospital to speak with the male victim, according to court records.
The victim told the deputy he heard the female victim screaming from the kitchen “He is going to kill me,” according to court records.
The male victim told the deputy he grabbed his 30/30 rifle, which had a wooden stock, and went to the kitchen and saw the female victim on the floor crying in pain, according to records.
The male victim said Atkinson then kicked her in the head, knocking her unconscious.
According to records, the male victim said he pointed his rifle at Atkinson and the two soon began fighting over the rifle. The rifle fired with the bullet hitting Atkinson in the groin area and left leg.
The victim said Atkinson took control of the rifle and hit him in the face and head multiple times, according to records. The victim said Atkinson also tried to rip out stiches on the victim’s neck where he recently had surgery, but the victim was able to stop him, according to records.
The male victim said as soon as he got free he ran to his bedroom, locked the door and looked for his pistol under his mattress, according to records. Atkinson kicked in the door, stopped the victim from getting his pistol and again beat him with the rifle.
When Atkinson left the room, the victim said he got another rifle but could not see well enough, because of so much blood in his face and swelling eyes, to load and operate the rifle.
According to records, Atkinson again returned beating him with the butt of the first rifle. When the victim tried to call 911 with his phone, Atkinson grabbed it away and demanded the victim’s car keys, according records. When he got the keys, the victim said Atkinson drove away.
The deputy then spoke with Atkinson, who was also still in the hospital, who said he did not remember much about the incident, but remembered arguing with the other two about his drinking in the house, according to records. Atkinson said he remembered struggling over the rifle, getting shot, and hitting the victim with the butt of the gun in order to get away.
According to records he remembered leaving the home, but decided to return to call 911 when he saw how badly he was wounded and to ensure the male victim got help.
The deputy also spoke with the female victim, but she said she recalled nothing of the night before.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.