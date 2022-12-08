Two Citrus County residents were killed in a late evening two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Hernando County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
A 79-year-old Homosassa man, who was the driver of a sedan, and a 68-year-old Floral City woman, who was a passenger in the second vehicle, died at area hospitals after the two vehicles collided at U.S. 41 and County Road 581 (Snow Memorial Highway).
According to the report, the Homosassa man was traveling northbound on U.S. 41 at the intersection with C.R. 581 and was in the left turn lane, while a second vehicle driven by a 40-year-old man from Floral City was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 approaching the intersection. The first vehicle turned into the path of the path of the second vehicle and was struck.
Post impact, the report stated, both vehicles came to rest in the roadway with the second vehicle overturning.
A passenger in the sedan, a 74-year-old woman from Inverness, had minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries, while two other passengers in his vehicle — a 39-year-old woman and a teenage male, both from Floral City, had serious injuries. According to the report, the 39-year-old passenger was not wearing a seat belt.