Two Citrus County residents were killed in a late evening two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Hernando County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

A 79-year-old Homosassa man, who was the driver of a sedan, and a 68-year-old Floral City woman, who was a passenger in the second vehicle, died at area hospitals after the two vehicles collided at U.S. 41 and County Road 581 (Snow Memorial Highway).

