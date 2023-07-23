US-NEWS-CORONAVIRUS-CANNABIS-DMT

Two Black farmers have received licenses to grow, process and sell medical marijuana, after a new Florida law helped clear the way for the long-awaited licenses.

The Florida Department of Health issued the licenses July 11 to Suwannee County farmer Terry Donnell Gwinn and Bascom-based Shedrick McGriff. The farmers each met a Friday deadline to submit a required $5 million bond to begin operating, sources confirmed.

