What were you doing in the year 2000?
If you were asking your parents for the new Play Station 2, renting your favorite VHS movies from Blockbuster, writing with scented gel pens and listening to boy bands on your iPod Classic — or even if you weren’t — mark your calendar for Nov. 4 for the Twistid Arts Initiative Walk of Arts 2023 at Floral Park in Floral City.
Twistid Arts Initiative recently announced this year’s lineup, which “promises to be one of the best yet, featuring an incredible mix of talented regional and national bands, along with exciting art competitions for youths and adults,” said event organizer Elisha Belden.
Bands scheduled to perform at the Walk of Arts 2023 include youth musicians CHS Breez and Landon Devon and regional bands Actual Bank Robbers, NightMayer Trio, and American Piracy.
The bands will be playing a mix of late 90s - early 2000s covers, setting the stage for the evening's headliners: The Pop2000 Tour featuring O-Town, LFO, and Ryan Cabrera.
Attendees can expect an event filled with unforgettable music that will have them dancing and singing along.
The Walk of Arts 2023 will also feature a sidewalk chalk competition for youths, with more than $4,200 in prizes.
Judges include local award-winning artist Danny Belden and celebrity artists Aaron Is and Ryan Eternal from Paramount Network's “Ink Master.”
Kids of all ages can unleash their creativity and compete for a chance to win some fantastic prizes. There will also be art and photography competitions for adults, as well as a cosplay costume contest and a variety of art and retail vendors, food trucks and more.
"We're thrilled to bring the Walk of Arts back for another year," Elisha Belden said. "This event is a celebration of art, music, and community, and we can't wait to share it with everyone. We have an amazing lineup of bands and competitions that will make for an unforgettable event."
The event is being hosted by the nonprofit Twistid Arts Initiative and Twistid Ink, in partnership with Citrus County Parks & Recreation, with sponsorship from Citrus County Chronicle and Deems Kitchens & Cabinets.
VIP tickets will be available for the headliners closer to the event date; however, general admission to the event is free.
Vendor applications are open, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Information can be found on the website. Contact: Elisha Belden at info@twistidartsinitiative.org
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.