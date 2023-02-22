O-Town

O-Town, popular boy band in the early 2000s, will be one of the featured headliners at this year's Twistid Arts Initiative Walk of Arts 2023, Nov. 4 at Floral Park in Floral City. The lineup for the POP2000 Tour also includes LFO, and Ryan Cabrera, plus local youth musicians CHS Breez and Landon Devon, and regional bands Actual Bank Robbers, NightMayer Trio, and American Piracy.

What were you doing in the year 2000?

If you were asking your parents for the new Play Station 2, renting your favorite VHS movies from Blockbuster, writing with scented gel pens and listening to boy bands on your iPod Classic — or even if you weren’t — mark your calendar for Nov. 4 for the Twistid Arts Initiative Walk of Arts 2023 at Floral Park in Floral City.

