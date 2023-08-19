Attention fans of haunted houses and horror experiences: Want to learn from the pros how they do it and how you can do it, too?
Whether your goal is to audition for one of the big theme park horror events or create your own scare event for Halloween, mark your calendar to join the Twistid Arts Initiative crew for an interactive learning experience about all things scary from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Whispering Pines Park Recreation Building.
Whispering Pines Park is at 1700 Forest Drive, Inverness.
Learn the science of scare acting, safety procedures, audition basics and more from professional scare actors, acting coaches and directors.
Improv exercises will also be involved, so be ready to get physical and into character.
The workshop is free to current high school drama students (verification through your drama teacher will be required) and only $10 for the general public.
The workshop will be both indoor and outdoor and will require lots of movement, so be sure to wear tight-fitting clothing that allows for extensive movement.
“Generally, professional scare auditions ask for tighter-fitting clothing to assess body type and movement capabilities, as body type does factor into casting,” explained Elisha Belden, Twistid Arts Initiative executive director.
Participants will have the option to audition for Twistid Arts Initiative’s Historic Haunt, which takes place Oct. 27-28.
The Historic Haunt, sponsored by Raymond Frankart Roofing and hosted by Citrus County Historic Courthouse, is a fully immersive experience, and one of the attractions taking place during the City of Inverness’ Cootertober.
Historic Haunt scare actors are volunteer positions, but International Thespian Society members can utilize it for additional points toward their membership, and Belden can sign off on community service hours for this event.
“We have 23 people signed up for the scare acting workshop already, with theater students coming all the way from Leesburg to join the workshop,” Belden said. “We’re super excited about it.”
Participants must be 13 or older to register.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.