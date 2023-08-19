Scare workshop

Twistid Arts Initiative Scare acting workshop Saturday, Sept. 9, at Whispering Pines Park recreation building.

Attention fans of haunted houses and horror experiences: Want to learn from the pros how they do it and how you can do it, too?

Whether your goal is to audition for one of the big theme park horror events or create your own scare event for Halloween, mark your calendar to join the Twistid Arts Initiative crew for an interactive learning experience about all things scary from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Whispering Pines Park Recreation Building.

