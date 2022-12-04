Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional.
The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all.
After the inaugural Walk of Arts festival Sept. 3, 2022, at Liberty Park, festival presenters Danny and Elisha Belden, owners of Twistid Ink Tattoo in Inverness, were amazed at its success.
It had started as a sidewalk chalk art contest for kids but morphed into a full day of live music, food and retail vendors, 159 competing junior artists and more than 1,800 festival attendees.
“We originally didn’t know if we wanted it to be an annual thing or not,” Elisha Belden said.
They just wanted to give local kids an opportunity to express themselves artistically, like they had done when they were younger and the Festival of the Arts in downtown Inverness had a sidewalk chalk art component.
“We were saying that there’s a lot of emphasis on kids’ sports in Citrus County, but not the arts,” Danny Belden told the Chronicle in March 2022.
“So, we did the one Walk of Arts and we got so many Facebook messages and emails from parents thanking us,” Elisha Belden said. “And several of the winners stopped by (Twistid Ink) to thank us and say, ‘I hope you’re doing it again.’
“It made us realize that this is definitely something the county needs,” she said. “But it was expensive. Overall, it cost almost $37,000. The city (of Inverness) paid $16,000, but we covered the rest.”
They started the nonprofit, Twistid Arts Initiative.
"When it comes to funding projects and events, businesses and individuals are more comfortable giving to a nonprofit organization rather than a for-profit business,” Elisha Belden said.
“It also opens the door to grants, and there are a lot of arts education grants out there,” she said.
More than just an annual festival
On the website (www.twistidartsinitiative.org) it says:
“We realized that several things were true:
• The creative youth of this community had limited exposure to successful arts-based career individuals, companies, etc.
• The starving artist myth was very alive and active in Citrus County, even down to the adults guiding these students on their career paths.
• There aren't enough high quality arts-related activities in Citrus County, especially for the youth.
• A lot of students and adults are unaware of the different career opportunities available in the arts industries.”
In addition to continuing the Walk of Arts — the date is set for the next one: Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Floral Park in Floral City — Twistid Arts Initiative’s main goal is to “raise awareness and access to all forms of visual and performing arts in the community through innovative programming, hands-on education, and immersive events right here in Citrus County.”
They want to start doing workshops for kids of all ages, from traditional arts (painting, drawing, etc.) to digital art and graphics, music, theater and anything else kids are interested in.
High on the list is having audition workshops so, by the time “theater kids” graduate from high school, they will be prepared for “real” auditions if they want to continue in the theater.
The long-term goal is for Twistid Arts Initiative to have its own property with a theater and a space/venue for workshops, classes, gallery shows, and live performances.
“We strongly believe the arts need to be recognized in a stronger capacity in Citrus County,” Elisha Belden said. “The sad thing is, there isn’t a lot here for (young) artists, especially for theater kids.
“When I was in high school, we had three community theaters in Citrus County, and I remember there used to be ‘Shakespeare in the Hills’ during the summer, and they don’t have that anymore and kids are missing out,” she said.
“We want to make a difference in Citrus County and even all of Central Florida,” she said, “and will work hard to shine a light on the arts-based individuals and organizations in the community.”