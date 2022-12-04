Walk of Arts

Mekenzie Vasquez, left, of Crystal River, provides shade for her friend and local artist, Ophelia DeBarge, as she and other artists work on chalk art at the inaugural Walk of Arts event, Sept. 3, 2022, at Liberty Park. The event was presented by Twistid Ink Tattoo and the City of Inverness. From that event, the nonprofit Twistid Arts Initiative was birthed.

 Jeff Bryan / Chronicle staff

Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional.

The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all.

Twistid Arts Initiative

Danny and Elisha Belden, operators of Twistid Ink Tattoo in Inverness, recently started a nonprofit called Twistid Arts Initiative, with the purpose of providing a full range of art opportunities to kids in the community.

