Trash is everyone’s problem along Citrus County roads

Cecilia “Rasper” Tomlin, part of a Citrus County Litter Collection team, reaches for a discarded bicycle seat along West Grover Cleveland Boulevard in Lecanto. 

There are 1,894 miles of paved roads maintained by Citrus County. Each day, Citrus County’s litter collection crew covers about ten of them. It’s a four-person team and, no matter how many times they work each right-of-way, their job is never done.

“We work ten hours a day, four days a week,” said team member Patrick Collins. “We don’t get every single piece of litter, that’s impossible, but we get the main pieces that are visible.”

