County commissioners will hold a workshop Tuesday to review and consider increasing the transportation impact fee.

The fee cannot be used to resurface or improve roads. But it can be used to widen them or increase capacity. And that is exactly what is needed in Citrus County as it experiences growth pains and expected clogging of local roads, according to some board members.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

