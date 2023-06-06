County commissioners Tuesday enthusiastically supported raising transportation impact fees from 50% to the maximum 100% to help pay for more road capacity improvements as growth expands.

Doing so would generate an extra $3 million annually to help pay for more road capacity. It would raise the average impact fee for new single-family homes from $6,000 to $8,000.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.