County commissioners Tuesday enthusiastically supported raising transportation impact fees from 50% to the maximum 100% to help pay for more road capacity improvements as growth expands.
Doing so would generate an extra $3 million annually to help pay for more road capacity. It would raise the average impact fee for new single-family homes from $6,000 to $8,000.
Commissioners held a workshop on the matter Tuesday. Passage requires one more workshop and two public hearings.
An impact fee is a one-time fee on new development usually collected at the time of building permit issuance. The transportation fee is one of eight impact fee fee categories. The fee is borne by new residents and existing homeowners don’t have to pay it.
With new commercial development and more big-box stores coming to Citrus County, look for the extra money to multiply quickly, Growth Management Director Eric Landon said.
“My experience is that those large commercial developments don’t bat an eye (on impact fees),” he said. “They just want to know how much they make the check out for.”
A consultant’s report found the county was facing "extraordinary circumstances” that would allow the transportation impact fees to be increased beyond the phase-in limitations of the Florida Impact Fee Act.
Citrus County’s current transportation impact fee schedule became effective in March 23, 2022.
The consultant's report said the county’s current 50% transportation impact fee is less than half the average charged by other Florida counties.
Commissioners want to raise it to 100% in light of “the urgent need for additional capital improvement revenue,” the report said.
The county cited the surge in development applications and increased traffic due to the 2022 completion of the Suncoast Parkway extension as driving factors in growth.
Commissioner Diana Finegan said she doesn’t believe the fee hike would slow development.
“I’m for this,” she said. “I think we need the money.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.