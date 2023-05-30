permitting

Citrus County’s Department of Growth Management invites users of their online permitting system to attend an in-house training on the new portal. Staff are committed to making this a positive experience for all users and appreciate the community’s patience and support during the transition.

Training will be held in Room 280 at the Lecanto Government Building (LGB), at 3600 W Sovereign Path in Lecanto, on Wednesday, May 31, and Thursday, June 1; a live broadcast will be presented via Microsoft Teams for those who are unable to attend in-person. Sessions are scheduled for the following times:

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle