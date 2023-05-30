Citrus County’s Department of Growth Management invites users of their online permitting system to attend an in-house training on the new portal. Staff are committed to making this a positive experience for all users and appreciate the community’s patience and support during the transition.
Training will be held in Room 280 at the Lecanto Government Building (LGB), at 3600 W Sovereign Path in Lecanto, on Wednesday, May 31, and Thursday, June 1; a live broadcast will be presented via Microsoft Teams for those who are unable to attend in-person. Sessions are scheduled for the following times:
May 31 from 10 a.m. to noon
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
May 31 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own laptops to gain experience with their own equipment. For more information on this training, or to sign up, please email pio@citrusbocc.com.
Help is also available for those not seeking a full training session. If you have applied for a permit and need assistance, please contact 352-527-5310. Those requiring assistance with setting up a new portal account should call 352-341-8795 or visit the contractor window, which is at the LGB and open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Building Division staff are available to assist with portal set-up, scanning plans, and navigating the new system.