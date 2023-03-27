Trailer fire on North Percale Terrace

The remains of the trailer fire on North Percale Terrace

 Fred Hiers / Chronicle Reporter

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a late night Saturday fire on North Percale Terrace that left an unoccupied trailer nearly burned to the ground and a work shed gutted.

Citrus County firefighters were called to the single-wide structure 10:24 p.m. outside Dunnellon and found the trailer, as well as the work shed, fully engulfed by the fire, according to a media release from Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.