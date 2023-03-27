The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a late night Saturday fire on North Percale Terrace that left an unoccupied trailer nearly burned to the ground and a work shed gutted.
Citrus County firefighters were called to the single-wide structure 10:24 p.m. outside Dunnellon and found the trailer, as well as the work shed, fully engulfed by the fire, according to a media release from Citrus County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters from Connell Heights, DeRosa, Pine Ridge, Kensington, Highlands, Citrus Springs, and the Rehab Unit from Citrus Springs responded to the scene, accordion to Fire Rescue spokeswoman Cortney Marsh.
Marsh said that investigators were called to the scene, because “(the trailer) was vacant and we weren’t able to determine the cause of the fire or its origins.”
The trailer was vacant of people and furniture and electricity to the structure was not on during the fire, Marsh said. The tenants had been previously evicted.
Investigators were able to contact the owner of the property in Illinois.
Also gutted by the fire was the work shed several feet away from the trailer. All that remained of the trailer was some charred wood and metal.
Emergency workers conducted primary and secondary searches of the workshop but also found no one inside.
A travel trailer at the back of the property was not damaged from the fire and there was no one inside.
The fire was brought under control by 10:47 p.m.
“The residence was a total loss,” Marsh said.
The power company responded to the scene to secure power. No injuries were reported. The last unit cleared the scene at 1:06 am.
