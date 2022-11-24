Recent routine traffic stops by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office are leaving drivers facing more serious drug charges.
Alfred John Skaggs, 59, of Floral City, was arrested on Nov. 19 in Floral City after a CCSO deputy saw that Skaggs’ vehicle passenger taillight was broken and emitting only a white light, according to his arrest report.
Skaggs had his driver’s license and other required documents, which he handed to the arresting deputy, according to the report.
The arresting deputy asked if he could search the car and Skaggs replied that he could, according to the report.
The arresting deputy reported finding a folded aluminum foil packet containing 0.5 grams of a white powder later testing positive for methamphetamine.
He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. His bond was $2,000.
Homosassa man apprehended with controlled substance
Martin Wuerstlin, 53, of Homosassa was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.
The Homosassa man’s arrest began when the deputy reported that he saw Wuerstlin on a motorcycle pass him without working break lights, according to the arrest report.
The arresting deputy reported stopping Wuerstlin and Wuerstlin giving him his Florida’s driver’s license, but saying it was suspended, according to reports.
The deputy confirmed the license was suspended and asked Wuerstlin whether he had anything illegal or any weapons on him. According to the report, Wuerstlin replied no and said the deputy could search him and his motorcycle.
The arresting deputy reported finding a small, white container with seven and a half blue pills identified as Alprazolam.
Wuerstlin was arrested and taken to jail. His bond was $2,500.
Bevelry Hills man caught with fentanyl
On Nov. 16 in Beverly Hills after a traffic stop Brian Joseph Hamady, 41, of Homosassa, is facing drug charges.
According to his arrest report, a canine deputy had stopped the SUV and while looking up information about the three occupants in the vehicle, the deputy also walked his canine around the SUV.
The deputy reported to other deputies arriving at the stop that the dog had alerted him about the SUV.
One of the newly arrived deputies spoke with the rear passenger and asked if she had anything illegal on her. According to arrest documents, the passenger replied no and voluntarily emptied her pockets. None of the items were illegal, according to the report.
The deputies then asked Hamady if he had anything illegal on him, but he would not reply, according to reports.
While the deputy was patting him down, the deputy reported that Hamady shook uncontrollably and sweated profusely. According to the report, the deputy saw a foil packet fall from the inside of Hamady’s right pant leg onto the ground.
The contents were later tested and tested positive for fentanyl with a weight of 0.24 grams.
Deputies arrested Hamady and charged him with possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $2,000.
Court records show deputies arrested Hamady a month ago on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, providing a law enforcement officer a false name, and driving with a cancelled or suspended license.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.