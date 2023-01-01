A Dunnellon man is facing drug and weapons charges after running a stop sign.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol arrest records of Kendre Craig Jones, 18, a trooper on Dec. 26 reported seeing Jones driving west on West Gene Martin Lane near U.S. 41 and not stopping at a stop sign.
The trooper reported seeing Jones then drive his car north on U.S. 41 and then at West Dunnellon Road, Jones failed to stop at a red traffic light, according to reports.
The trooper turned on his emergency lights and siren, but the trooper reported Jones sped up and drove on several residential side roads and again failed to stop at a second stop sign.
According to reports Jones drove to his residence on West Henry Blair Lane, stopped his car and quickly got out and ran into the home’s garage. The trooper said he saw other people in the garage.
The trooper reported that Jones walked out of the garage and complied with the trooper’s directions. According to the arrest report, Jones said he drove away from the trooper because he was afraid.
The trooper searched Jones and in his left pocket found marijuana, according to reports.
The trooper also reported finding more marijuana in the car along with a scale and a Taurus 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat and a second 9mm magazine in the car’s center console. According to reports, the loaded pistol was not in a holster or container and was easily accessible to Jones as the driver.
According to reports, the trooper arrested Jones and charged him with reckless driving, fleeing from law enforcement with lights and siren activated, using or displaying a firearm during a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams.
