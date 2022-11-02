Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization

MPO

 Michael D. Bates Chronicle Reporter

Traffic data is routinely used by local government because it provides a "snapshot" of the congestion levels on local roads.

The government uses the information to more effectively allocate money and resources.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.