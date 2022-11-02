Traffic data is routinely used by local government because it provides a "snapshot" of the congestion levels on local roads.
The government uses the information to more effectively allocate money and resources.
Updated: November 2, 2022 @ 6:49 pm
The Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) at its Thursday, Nov. 3, meeting, will consider paying $19,948 to its general planning consultant, Benesch and Associates, to provide traffic count data at 44 highway locations in Hernando County.
The consultant will look at six key highways in Citrus County, specifically along the U.S. 41 and State Road 200. The counts will be collected over a 60-day period in spring 2023 and a report issued soon after.
The traffic counts in Citrus County will be taken at the following sites:
• U.S. 41 from North Sportsman Point to North Independence Parkway.
• U.S. 41 from North Independence Parkway to East Norvell Bryant Highway.
• U.S. 41 from East Norvell Bryant Highway to State Road 200.
• State Road 200 to East Adams Street.
• State Road 200 from East Adams Street to County Road 491.
• State Road 200 from County Road 491 to the Marion County Line.
The MPO will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the city of Brooksville council chambers, 201 Howell Ave. in Brooksville.
To view the entire agenda, visit https://tinyurl.com/mr224s46.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
