Crowds pack Three Sisters Springs on a hot July day. The area is one of Citrus County's most popular tourist destinations. The county netted $3.12 million from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, compared to $2.44 million during the same period the previous year, according to Citrus County Tourist Development Council data.
Citrus County attracts visitors for many reasons, such as the paved Withlacoochee State Trail. Above, a cyclist passes in front of a colorful sign welcoming riders to the Inverness Trail Head. The Withlacoochee Trail is now connected to the Dunnellon Trail by way of a tunnel under U.S. 41.
Tourism tax collections in Citrus County this fiscal year were up 21%.
The $2.44 million from the 2020-21 fiscal year was itself a huge increase (29%) from the previous year.
The tourist (or bed) tax is levied on people who stay at hotels, motels, campgrounds, RV parks and short-term rentals. The tax is mostly borne by tourists and has no impact on residents.
So what’s driving this?
“It’s a combination of things,” said John Pricher, director of Citrus County Tourist Development. “Coming out of the pandemic, more people have discovered what we have to offer. There’s been a shift in travel a little bit.”
Pricher said he doesn’t know if this growth is sustainable.
“I hope it is,” he said. “But it has been an amazing couple years in terms of our growth.”
And folks are noticing.
A popular YouTube channel, 3em3, was in town recently to film a segment on Crystal River manatees.
Visit Florida estimates the state attracted 35 million travelers during the 2022 third quarter, a 6.9% increase from 2021. The estimate was 8% above the same period of 2019, before the pandemic.
International travel still struggled to reach pre-pandemic levels, according to figures for the third quarter of 2022.
"Tourism is the No.1 industry in Florida, and it is the highest contributor to general revenue of our state,” Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young said. “So the health of our tourism economy is directly related to the health of our economy as a whole.”
The Tourist Development Council (TDC) will meet at 9 a.m. Dec. 14 in Room 166 of the Lecanto Government Center, 3600 W. Sovereign Path.