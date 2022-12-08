Citrus County tourism

Crowds pack Three Sisters Springs on a hot July day. The area is one of Citrus County's most popular tourist destinations. The county netted $3.12 million from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, compared to $2.44 million during the same period the previous year, according to Citrus County Tourist Development Council data.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Tourism tax collections in Citrus County this fiscal year were up 21%.

Citrus County attracts visitors for many reasons, such as the paved Withlacoochee State Trail. Above, a cyclist passes in front of a colorful sign welcoming riders to the Inverness Trail Head. The Withlacoochee Trail is now connected to the Dunnellon Trail by way of a tunnel under U.S. 41.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.