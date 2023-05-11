Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.