John Pricher gave a "state of the tourism" address at Thursday’s County Commission meeting and painted a positive picture.
Pricher, director of the Citrus County Visitors Bureau, presented loads of data showing that the marketing efforts of his staff are working.
Citizens already know how great Citrus County is, he said. It’s the Visitors Bureau’s job to let others know it. That is accomplished through domestic and foreign trade shows, television commercials, in-person events and fresh continent on social media sites.
Here some highlights from his presentation:
• In 2021, visitors to Citrus County paid an estimated $23.9 million in sales tax. That comes from visitors buying gas, spending money for accommodations, eating in restaurants or buying in stores.
• As a result, visitor spending saves each household an average of $370 annually.
• There are 4,600 tourism-related jobs in Citrus County.
• Citrus County has twice as many RV slots as it does hotel rooms.
• One visitor who stays overnight in a local lodging equals $637 in economic impact.
Tourist development tax collections have risen steadily over the past four years; from $1.88 million in fiscal year 2019-20 and $2.44 million in fiscal year 2020-21 to $3.12 million in fiscal year 2021-22.
The tourist (or bed) tax is levied on people who stay at hotels, motels, campgrounds, RV parks and short-term rentals. The tax is mostly borne by tourists and has no impact on residents.
Pricher said there is one popular activity that would fit in well with Citrus County — pickleball.
The county’s demographics and infrastructure is ideal for tournaments and pickleball venues.
“We don’t have the infrastructure to really host top-notch events,” Pricher told the board.
Pickleball is played in smaller venues and is popular with seniors.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.