Citrus County Tourist Development Council (TDC) member Cindi Guy said at Wednesday's meeting she will not support marketing the community solely on people’s sexual orientation or any other single set of criteria.

Rather, she said, the TDC is a business and their focus should be on bringing money to the county and not promoting any one group’s characteristics.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.