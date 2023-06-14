Citrus County Tourist Development Council (TDC) member Cindi Guy said at Wednesday's meeting she will not support marketing the community solely on people’s sexual orientation or any other single set of criteria.
Rather, she said, the TDC is a business and their focus should be on bringing money to the county and not promoting any one group’s characteristics.
“I don’t want to market Citrus County based on what people do behind closed doors,” said Guy, a Crystal River City Council member.
County Commissioner and TDC chairwoman Holly Davis said she doesn’t care if tourists are gay, lesbian or straight, as long as they are not “making out in public.”
The discussion came up during the public input part of the meeting when a few residents referenced a failed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) marketing campaign by Madden Media, the TDC’s ad agency.
The campaign focused on marginalized groups who traditionally don’t get much exposure for Citrus County tourism, including the LGBTQ+ segment, disabled travelers and people of color.
Some in the county expressed outrage over the campaign and accused the TDC of promoting the LGBTQ agenda.
The TDC in January voted unanimously to recommend moving forward with the $55,000 campaign. But county commissioners, the final word on tourist tax expenditures, killed the initiative by taking no action.
Guy said she remained silent in January when her TDC colleagues voted because she didn’t support the campaign.
TDC member Mike Engiles, owner of Crystal River Watersports, said he supports diversity when booking clients.
“I treat everyone equally no matter who they are,” he said.
Also Wednesday, the TDC voted unanimously to recommend allocating $400,000 of tourist tax money to help pay for a multi-purpose path that would extend the Three Sisters Springs trail to Jim Legrone Memorial Park in Crystal River.
The action goes back to county commissioners at a future meeting for approval.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.