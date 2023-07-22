John Pricher, embattled director of the Citrus County Visitors and Convention Bureau (VCB), submitted resignation terms to the county Friday.
But those terms are not getting positive feedback.
County Administrator Steve Howard said in an email to county commissioners that the terms “are not acceptable and administration will not agree to them.”
Pricher, in a memo to Citrus County Human Resources Director June Randall, said he consulted legal counsel and “am prepared to offer a resignation if terms can be agreed upon amicably.”
He is requesting 12 months of salary, 100 percent of his sick leave and vacation balance and travel expenses related to prior work assignments.
His other terms:
All files regarding the disciplinary actions resulting in the London travel matter and the Cincinnati Zoo campaign be placed in a sealed file outside of any publicly accessible file, along with his rebuttal of the issues. He retains the right to allow prospective employers to review the files in hard copy format and documents will not be digitally available.
The county will not comment on these two incidents or the circumstances of his departure starting July 21, 2023.
A neutral letter will be placed in his personnel file that states time worked for the county and ending salary.
He will remain on paid administrative leave through the end of the fiscal year to assure his dependents have health coverage. (The fiscal year is from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30).
“Should the sides not come to terms, I reserve the right to the disciplinary hearing process,” Pricher wrote.
Pricher was placed on paid administrative leave this month after the county was given three invoices from Madden Media, the county’s marketing agency, totaling $50,000. The invoices were to pay for a project involving a manatee event at the Cincinnati Zoo.
But commissioners said at an earlier meeting they didn’t want to participate in that program. Pricher seemingly went ahead with it anyway and now the zoo wants to be paid.
In February, Pricher was suspended for three days without pay over expenses he racked up on his county-issued credit card while on a London business trip.
Howard this month asked Pricher to resign or be terminated. Pricher declined to quit and asked for a pre- and/or post-determination hearing, which he is allowed according to the county human resources policy.
The first hearing was supposed to be Monday, July 17, but it was rescheduled at Pricher’s request.
Pricher was hired Nov. 20, 2017, and his current annual salary is $87,665.
The Chronicle reported last week that Pricher ran into some of the same disciplinary problems when he was the tourism developer director in Alachua County.
County commissioner Diana Finegan said Saturday Pricher encumbered the county with a $50,000 expense after the board “explicitly directed him not to do so.”
“He should be terminated and held accountable for his actions,” she said. “His recent brazen proposed agreement for resignation clearly shows that his arrogance is without limit.”