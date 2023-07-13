The county’s Tourist Development Council (TDC) took place as usual Wednesday morning but with one notable exception.
John Pricher, director of the Citrus County Visitors Bureau, was not there. He is on paid administrative leave while the county looks into questionable actions involving a manatee educational campaign and subsequent payment at the Cincinnati Zoo.
County Commissioner and TDC Chairwoman Holly Davis said she, along with her colleagues on the commission, are outraged at Pricher’s actions. She said Pricher was offered a gracious way to leave his position but didn’t take it.
Now, the county is plunged into what could be an ugly scenario.
“This is all new to us,” said Davis, referring to the forthcoming disciplinary process.
As the top guy in local tourism, Pricher’s absence and possible exit will affect the TDC, she said, particularly because that tiny department has only six staffers, including Pricher.
“I will give one huge shoutout to (Pricher) – he assembled a fantastic team and they are entirely capable of carrying on,” she said.
As of Thursday, there have been no new developments in the Pricher disciplinary matter.
County Administrator Steve Howard on Monday asked Pricher to resign or be terminated. Pricher refused to quit and asked for a hearing to present his side,
The first hearing is Monday, July 17.
This all started when the county was given three invoices from Madden Media, the county’s marketing agency, totaling $50,000. The invoices were to pay for a project involving a manatee event at the Cincinnati Zoo.
But commissioners said at an earlier meeting they didn’t want to participate in that program. Pricher seemingly went ahead with it anyway and now the zoo wants to be paid.
Commissioners are also questioning why Madden submitted three invoices for the event, with the title of the campaign left blank – not normal procedure. That left the board wondering if Madden was complicit in the matter.
“In the private sector, I would pay the bill, fire the employee and try to get back as much of the money from the employee,” Davis said.
County Clerk Angela Vick said she will find out if the services provided to the Cincinnati Zoo were actually received and whether it got paid.
Davis said the zoo is an innocent party and deserves to be paid if the educational manatee campaign did indeed take place.
In the private sector, she said, there is a proper way to handle an issue like this
“As an employer, the buck stops with me,” she said. “Just because I made a crappy hiring decision doesn’t mean I don’t pay my bills.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.