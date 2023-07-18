John Pricher

John Pricher moved to Citrus County from Alachua County to take the helm at the Citrus County Visitors & Convention Bureau. Pricher was formerly associated with Visit Gainesville.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Public records show John Pricher, director of the county’s Visitors Bureau, faced a host of disciplinary actions in his former post in Alachua County.

Some mirror the same problems that led to Pricher last week being placed on paid administrative leave in Citrus County, including going above the heads of his bosses and submitting questionable expense reports.

Michael D. Bates

