Public records show John Pricher, director of the county’s Visitors Bureau, faced a host of disciplinary actions in his former post in Alachua County.
Some mirror the same problems that led to Pricher last week being placed on paid administrative leave in Citrus County, including going above the heads of his bosses and submitting questionable expense reports.
Gina Peebles, assistant county manager in Alachua, in a July 21, 2017 memo, told Pricher – who was that county's tourist development manager – she was proposing termination as disciplinary action against him for the following offenses: Continuing behavior that prevents the employee or others to perform their jobs; refusal to perform assigned duties or to comply with written or verbal instructions of higher-level supervisors; failure to perform assigned duties; substandard performance of assigned duties.
“As the Tourist Development Director, you have failed to provide responsive and responsible service for a potentially serious financial situation,” Peebles wrote. “Your refusal to acknowledge and perform this assignment has led to my recommendation to terminate your employment with Alachua County.”
Pricher was with Visit Gainesville for 20 years and served as the agency’s tourist development director from October 2013 to August 2017.
He applied for the vacant Citrus County tourism director post, and county commissioners hired him about three months later.
Pricher was placed on paid administrative leave last week by County Administrator Steve Howard after questions surfaced about $50,000 invoices regarding a manatee campaign at the Cincinnati Zoo — a campaign that commissioners had earlier told him not to proceed with.
In February 2023, Pricher was suspended for three days without pay over expenses he racked up on his county-issued credit card while in London. Howard said Pricher willfully violated county statutory authority, rules, regulations and policies.
Job performance concerns
Concerned about Pricher's job performance, Peebles in August 2016 developed a job performance improvement plan for him designed to “successfully accomplish your job and improve your credibility with elected officials, citizens and your supervisor.”
Peebles, in an email to Pricher, cites several performance problems:
“On multiple occasions, you have completely disregarded the direction of the Board of County Commissioners and County Manager, are performing substandard work, are unresponsive and have little, if any, credibility with many groups that you routinely interact with,” she wrote.
“To be more specific, on Apr. 5, by consensus, the Commission directed you to 'prepare a process for funding arts modeled after the CAPP (a computer-aided planning process) with a formula that reflects the broader mission of diversifying funding for the arts.'
“When returning to the board on Jun. 14, you did not fully implement their entire direction, even though I asked you to include their direction for all to refer to at the facilitated Tourist Development Council (TDC) meeting on June 8.
“At that same TDC meeting, after the meeting was adjourned, you admitted to a mathematical error to multiple grant recipients and how you were going to unilaterally (without your supervisor’s, the county manager’s or the county commission’s involvement) handle the situation,” she wrote.
On June 13, Pricher’s travel reimbursement to California was found to have “irregularities.” His receipts didn’t match his conference hotel (he stayed in an Airbnb) and he valet parked, but turned in receipts that didn’t match and are on his personal American Express card, not his county-issued card.
More problems
Peebles continues the rundown of Pricher’s problems from 2016:
“On Aug. 2, I received a phone call from Steve Phillips, City of Gainesville, regarding your conversation with city staff to extend our interlocal agreement until Dec. 31, instead of the commission directed Sept. 30.
"The gist of the conversation was that, in an effort to avoid public discussion, the Manager was being asked to revise the date of his letter from Sept. 30 until Dec. 31.
“I called you to find out why I was learning of this from the City, instead of you, the justification for the request (and) to remind you that this was unanimous Board direction and that the Manager does not have the authority to supersede their direction.
“During the conversation, you stated that the City would also keep any unspent funds (which could be thousands, if not tens-of-thousands, of dollars) and that you were still unsure if we received the final report for the 2015 grant application cycle.
“To date, I have not received justification for this recommendation or the financial impact of the City keeping any and all unspent funds.
"You provided inaccurate information to applicants regarding what the Board directed and grant process” stated regarding a “... total agency request cap of $50,000.”
"Your email communication with applicants may be a purchasing violation. When purchasing is accepting sealed 'bids,' and this year’s grant was being accepted through purchasing, employees cannot respond to 'vendors' independently because we may provide information to one that is not provided to all.
“When you responded to the City of Gainesville on July 7, you provided them inside information that was inaccurate and not provided to all vendors.
“You have questioned why outside agencies are requesting your department’s information through our Public Information Office and the primary reasons are that they don’t trust you and you do not immediately respond.
“I am concerned that you have exhibited less than professional behavior with outside groups and given the appearance of favoritism for certain groups.”
In a March 16, 2016, email, County Manager Lee Niblock told Pricher that, effective immediately, “your written consent will require my approval as our fiscal policies require the County Manager’s approval on expenditures up to $50,000 and the Commission’s on expenditures exceeding $50,000.”
Local reaction
Citrus County Commissioner Diana Finegan on Tuesday said she heard that there were some of the same “problematic” actions in Alachua after Pricher’s investigation in Citrus County started.
“Now it’s time to get rid of the problem,” she said.
Finegan said Pricher, “seems like he does what he wants and feels like doing,” even if it’s contrary to what the commissioners and county administration desire.
County Commissioner Rebecca Bays said she’s watched several county Tourism Development Council (TDC) meetings since becoming a commissioner and she has not been impressed with Pricher’s performance.
“As long as he’s been in this business, I question his ability to be able to answer questions when asked and be knowledgeable,” Bays said. “He seems to struggle with knowing exactly what’s going on and that’s concerning to me.”
Regarding his disciplinary actions in Alachua County, she said the county administrator will follow the process to its conclusion.
Finegan and Bays were not on the commission when Pricher was hired. Commissioner Jeff Kinnard was on the board but didn't return phone calls to the Chronicle.
Commissioner Holly Davis, who wasn't on the board at the time of Pricher's hire, said she too had heard rumors about Pricher’s conduct in Alachua County.
“There’s always two sides to every story,” she said. “I do not rush to judgment. However, this certainly shows a pattern and I would say this will not serve him well in the hearing.”
Davis said it is not the county commissioners' job to vet new hires. That’s up to the county administrator and staff, she said.
In this case, that would have been former administrator Randy Oliver, who died in November 2022.
Peebles said nobody from Citrus County had contacted her before he was hired there but that doesn't mean officials in Citrus did not contact someone else within Alachua County.