The Citrus County Tourist Development Council (TDC) in 2019 put $400,000 of tourism tax money into an earmarked fund to help pay for a multi-purpose path on Fort Island Trail.
The project never got off the ground but the money is still sitting in the TDC’s capital projects reserve fund.
Flash forward to May 2023 when County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard requested reallocating the money to connect the Three Sisters Springs trail to the Jim LeGrone Memorial Park in Crystal River.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
John Pricher, director of the Citrus County Visitors Bureau, said the TDC board at its Wednesday meeting will consider the reallocation and, if it recommends approval, the matter goes back to county commissioners for final approval.
“It’s time to move (that money) and put it to use,” Pricher said.
The TDC will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Room 166 at the Lecanto Government Building, 3600 W. Sovereign Path.
Also at Wednesday’s TDC meeting:
• Board members will discuss refreshing the video content it uses to promote scalloping to tourists at home and abroad. The updated videos would likely not be ready for the 2023 scalloping season, which begins July 1.
• Pricher will present a fiscal year 2023-24 budget overview.
• The TDC will get the latest tourism tax revenue report.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.