The Citrus County Tourist Development Council (TDC) in 2019 put $400,000 of tourism tax money into an earmarked fund to help pay for a multi-purpose path on Fort Island Trail.

The project never got off the ground but the money is still sitting in the TDC’s capital projects reserve fund.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.