Top stories for 2022

The Citrus County Chronicle website, chronicleonline.com, received more than 3.6 million visits in 2022.  Stories on the site were read 29 million times.

Crime stores, as a category, tops the list with 8.4 million stories being read by visitors. However, we still have individual stories that rise to the top. Here are the to 10 individual stories for 2022

Gulf View Square 1

Gables at Gulf View is an apartment complex built behind the Gulf View Square Mall in Pasco County. The mall is situated on the west side of U.S. 19, south of State Road 52. The developer that has purchased the property where the former Crystal River Mall is located have indicated similar plans for their Citrus County property.
Grill House

Grill House

A rendering of the soon-to-open Grill House in Inverness.
Lita Stanton

Lita Stanton, Math teacher, Citrus High School
220710-CC-Josh-1.jpg

Johny Luc, 21, tosses a red rose into the water at the Indian River bridge Thursday evening, July 7, as he and others celebrate the life of their friend Josh Bailey. “Josh, yeah, he’s my brother,” said Luc. Dozens of friends of the recent Crystal River High School graduate spent Thursday evening at the bridge where Bailey died Sunday night. For more photographs from the memorial go to www.Chronicleonline.com.
Florida Cracker 1

Blair Hensley and his brother operate the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort in Old Homosassa.
Chinese-based company buys Levy land for primate facility
Galaxy of Stars

Lecanto Primary School paraprofessional / ESE Angelica Lefevers’ addresses those gathered Monday, Dec. 5, after winning School-Related Employee of the Year honors at the College of Central Florida.
New stores planned

Plans for a Panera Bread and a 7-Eleven have been announced. The stores will be located at the current barren parcel of land at the corner of County Road 486 and County Road 491 in Lecanto.
Daniel Redman

REDMAN
Kings Bay

The effects of the wind pushed water out of King's Bay late Wednesday through early this morning, including by Charlie's Fish House in Crystal River.