Top stories for 2022

Gables at Gulf View is an apartment complex built behind the Gulf View Square Mall in Pasco County. The mall is situated on the west side of U.S. 19, south of State Road 52. The developer that has purchased the property where the former Crystal River Mall is located have indicated similar plans for their Citrus County property.
Johny Luc, 21, tosses a red rose into the water at the Indian River bridge Thursday evening, July 7, as he and others celebrate the life of their friend Josh Bailey. “Josh, yeah, he’s my brother,” said Luc. Dozens of friends of the recent Crystal River High School graduate spent Thursday evening at the bridge where Bailey died Sunday night. For more photographs from the memorial go to www.Chronicleonline.com.
The Citrus County Chronicle website, chronicleonline.com, received more than 3.6 million visits in 2022. Stories on the site were read 29 million times.
Crime stores, as a category, tops the list with 8.4 million stories being read by visitors. However, we still have individual stories that rise to the top. Here are the to 10 individual stories for 2022
1) Now that mall is closed, here's what happens next to the property
Spencer Bartram said he’s taking his time to put together a complete conceptual plan showing his plans for redeveloping the Crystal River Mall.
All of the nominees for both categories were honored with an award as several guest speakers spoke in between, including Nicholas Catto, previous 2022 District School-Related Employee of the Year, and Kelly Filipic, previous 2023 District Teacher of the Year.
6) Chinese-based company buys Levy land for primate facility
A Chinese-based biological research company purchased 1,400 acres for $5.5 million in July with hopes to build a primate quarantine and breeding facility, according to Levy County officials and records.
9) Man shot, killed in Inverness; deputy shoots, injures suspected gunman
A 19-year-old Inverness man was shot and killed, and the suspected gunman remains in critical condition Saturday, Jan. 15, after an officer-involved shooting late Friday, Jan. 14, according to Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast.
10) Tropical Storm watch, flood warning for Citrus has been lifted
Citrus County is no longer under a storm surge and areal flood warning as Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, per a news release from a CCSO spokeswoman. The Citrus County Sheriff's Office Emergency Operations Center is now downgrading to a partial activation, level 2 status