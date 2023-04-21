LHS welding program receives donation 1

Lecanto High School senior Megan Blair, 18, uses a new portable welder Wednesday afternoon, April 19, following a donation of items from ESAB and Northern Tool Company and Equipment to the school's welding program. Students in the program received words of encouragement about learning the trades and how essential tradesmen and women are to society.

Welding students at Lecanto High School on Wednesday knew something important was about to happen.

However, they never expected 10-time X Games gold medalist and motocross legend Ronnie Renner to come roaring into their workshop area on his motorcycle.

Assistant Citrus County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Hebert takes a photo of himself and others at a Lecanto High School welding-program presentation Wednesday, April 19.
Motocross legend Ronnie Renner, center, poses for photos with Citrus County Education Foundation Shaunda Burdette, left, and Lecanto High School Principal Jason Koon, right, Wednesday afternoon, April 19, during a presentation in the school's welding class. Renner, who lives in Citrus County, is a 10-time X-Games gold medalist and provided star-power for students in the welding program at the school, offering encouraging words about learning the trades.
Lecanto High School sophomore Jacob Young, 16, looks through a 5-gallon bucket of "swag" he and other classmates received Wednesday, April 19, as part of a event at the school. Northern Tools and Equipment and welding company ESAB provided the school with thousands of dollars of equipment and goods for the welding program.
Megan Blair, 18, a senior at Lecanto High put on a welding helmet Wednesday afternoon, April 19, as she prepares to use a new piece of welding equipment given to the school.

