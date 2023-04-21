Welding students at Lecanto High School on Wednesday knew something important was about to happen.
However, they never expected 10-time X Games gold medalist and motocross legend Ronnie Renner to come roaring into their workshop area on his motorcycle.
“Yo! I hope the principal didn’t see that,” he told the students as he took off his helmet and smiled.
LHS principal Jason Koon did see, and Renner’s entrance was more than OK with him.
Renner, who makes his home in Citrus County, has partnered with Northern Tool + Equipment (NTE) and their Tools for the Trades program in an effort to address the shortage of trades workers all across the country.
They do this by making tool donations to schools to help them expand students’ trade learning options and better expose them to the value of a career in the trades.
Renner, along with representatives from NTE and the welding company ESAB, were there to present the LHS welding department with thousands of dollars worth of welding equipment and other tools.
“My own kids are in this district and might use the same tools we're donating in this classroom one day," Renner said.
Included in the donation was an ESAB Handyplasma cutter and an ESAB Rebel EMP 215 multiprocess welder.
“The Rebel can do all the components of welding, and this will give the students so many more opportunities for hands-on learning,” said LHS welding instructor Steve Richardson. “And the Handyplasma gun is just super cool — it's like Star Wars.”
After the presentation of the tools and equipment by the NTE and ESAB representatives, Renner told the students a little of his story.
“I’ve been riding dirt bikes my whole life, getting accolades, doing the X Games … but for me, my career didn’t start with me twisting a throttle; it started in the garage,” he said. “I had a great dad who told me if I wanted to go to the races, I had to learn how to work with tools and do things myself.
“At 18 or 19 I was traveling the country riding motorcycles, working on my own stuff, and I learned real quick that I needed to become savvy because stuff breaks."
He told them that even if they don’t choose a career in the trades, learning the skills will only help them in other aspects of their lives, from knowing how to work on a car to fixing the plumbing in their home.
He stressed the importance of having the right tools and knowing how to use them.
“People that master their craft, there’s something special about that. There’s a lot of pride in working with your hands,” he said, adding, “and you can never have too many tools.”
After Renner finished talking and taking photos with everyone, the students were each given a “bucket filled with swag” from NTE and an opportunity to test out the welding equipment.
One of the first to try out the new equipment was LHS senior Megan Blair.
She said she chose the welding class as just something to break up her daily schedule of classes, but then discovered she enjoyed it.
“For me, it’s more about being creative, a hobby, rather than a career,” she said. “I try to incorporate it into making decorations and sculptures — which could possibly be a career.”
For LHS freshman Brayden Aungst, welding is a definite career choice.
“It’s one thing that not too many people want to do,” he said. “I like it because it’s hands-on, it’s a good paying job and it’s fun to do. You’re melting sticks with friends and having fun.”
Travis Johnson, NTE merchandise director, said the equipment the school received that day would give the students an edge and a head start on a trades career.
“This state-of-the-art equipment will allow a student to be an extremely successful welder within hours,” he said. “The machine understands the environment it’s in and adjusts to it, versus a regular stick welder, which can be very frustrating.
“We want to encourage young welders … that they can learn for free while they’re in high school and can go into a trade school and have a degree in welding in six months.”