Toll discounts

In a report released Tuesday, Moody’s Investors Service said a program aimed at offering credits to frequent toll-road users, which begins Jan. 1, will “buoy” toll road demand without reducing revenues because the state will make up lost toll dollars. But the report also questioned what could occur when the temporary program ends.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

TALLAHASSEE — Florida lawmakers should anticipate some “political and social” pressure at the end of a one-year program that will offer credits to frequent toll-road users, according to a financial rating agency.

