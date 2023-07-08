FWC

To provide any information regarding the boat's operator, individuals are encouraged to contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922) or text 847411 (Tip411) using the keyword "FWC." Informants may be eligible for a reward.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has received several tips regarding the potential operator of a boat that struck and injured an individual while he was harvesting bay scallops, according to Ashley Williams, spokesperson for FWC.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Friday when the victim was hit by a propeller in the scallop grounds northwest of the St. Martin's River in the Crystal River/Homosassa area.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle