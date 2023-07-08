The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has received several tips regarding the potential operator of a boat that struck and injured an individual while he was harvesting bay scallops, according to Ashley Williams, spokesperson for FWC.
The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Friday when the victim was hit by a propeller in the scallop grounds northwest of the St. Martin's River in the Crystal River/Homosassa area.
Eyewitnesses reported that the boat involved in the incident was white, beige, or blue, and is believed to be either a Robalo or Sea Fox, with a top. The operator has been described as a middle-aged white man with a large build, reportedly wearing a white shirt.
Williams noted the victim has not been officially identified.
A Facebook post identified the person as Jason Wetmore. The post, published at 8:08 p.m., stated that Wetmore was still hospitalized with severe injuries to both legs. However, the FWC's news release indicated that the victim sustained lacerations to the right foot and calf.
The FWC is urging homeowners with security cameras facing the Crystal River or Withlacoochee River to review their footage for a boat matching the provided description between 1:30 p.m. and sunset.
To provide any information regarding the boat's operator, individuals are encouraged to contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922) or text 847411 (Tip411) using the keyword "FWC." Informants may be eligible for a reward.
The FWC also emphasizes the importance of precautionary measures. When scalloping in open water, divers should remain within 300 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device, or within 100 feet if on a river, inlet, or navigation channel.
Furthermore, boat operators are required to reduce their speed to idle when within 300 feet of a divers-down flag or device in open water or within 100 feet of one on a river, inlet, or navigational channel.
For additional information, visit MyFWC.com/Boating, click on "Boating Regulations," and select "Divers-down Warning Devices."