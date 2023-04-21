Kari and Tim Kreger

Kari and Tim Kreger, owners of Tim's Barber Room in Inverness, are sponsoring their sixth annual donation drive/anniversary party to benefit CASA and the veterans shelter May 6.

As their sixth year in business approaches, Tim and Kari Kreger, co-owners of Tim’s Barber Room in Inverness, still marvel at how much the community means to them.

“We didn’t know how important being a part of the community was until we opened the business and the people who come here became a part of our lives,” Kari Kreger said. “We hear their stories; if someone doesn’t show up for a while we’re calling them to check on them to make sure they’re OK, to see if they need anything.

