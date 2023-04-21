As their sixth year in business approaches, Tim and Kari Kreger, co-owners of Tim’s Barber Room in Inverness, still marvel at how much the community means to them.
“We didn’t know how important being a part of the community was until we opened the business and the people who come here became a part of our lives,” Kari Kreger said. “We hear their stories; if someone doesn’t show up for a while we’re calling them to check on them to make sure they’re OK, to see if they need anything.
“From the time we first opened, the community welcomed and embraced us, and that’s when we realized the greater needs in the community and the need for community,” she said.
Since the first anniversary of Tim’s Barber Room, the barber shop has sponsored an annual Giveback and Awareness event to benefit the CASA domestic violence shelter and Bridge 4 Veterans shelter.
“As always, it's a way to give back to those who need it most here in Citrus County,” Kari said. “We invite the public to join us to celebrate another 52 weeks and to help our local homeless veterans shelter and also our local domestic violence shelter. The veterans shelter said that our event collections have been the largest one-day supply of donations they have had, and CASA left with a very packed van last year to help the women and children that reside at their local shelter — let's stuff the shelters’ storage rooms even fuller this year!”
Sunshine Arnold, executive director at CASA, said, “Tim, Kari, and all the barbers are some of the kindest and most generous people I know. When you walk into their shop it feels more like they are welcoming you into their living room because they make you feel like family.
“They choose every year to celebrate their anniversary and success as a business by supporting CASA and the Bridge 4 Veterans year after year,” she said. “We are so very grateful for their compassion and the generosity of their customers who make this donation drive a huge success.”
Toilet paper, paper towels and paper plates (no foam);
Cleaning supplies: garbage bags, window cleaner, bleach, Pine Sol, dish soap;
Food: Canned meat, rice, ramen, peanut butter and jelly;
Toiletries: shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap/body wash, feminine products (tampons and pads).
Bring your donated items to Tim’s Barber Room, 481 S. Croft Ave, Inverness (near the intersection of Croft Avenue and State Road 44) during business hours (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays) or the day of the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and stay for the party.
As in years past, the event features free hot dogs, soda and chips, a bounce house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and music.
This year there will also be a rock-painting table for kids from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lifesouth Blood bus will also be onsite from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accept much needed blood donations for our local hospitals.
