If you show up for this week’s county commission meeting on Tuesday, you’ll have no problem finding a seat because nobody will be there.
That’s because the county moved it to Thursday, May 11. County spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said the day was changed due to commissioners’ scheduling conflicts.
Thursday’s promises to be a marathon meeting.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
It all kicks off with a 10 a.m. workshop where commissioners will discuss paying for a professional pay and classification study for its 400-plus employees.
It’s been 15 years since the last one and the board figures it is time to revisit the staff salaries and how they stack up to others in their classification in other counties.
At 1 p.m., the regular business meeting begins. The agenda is light compared to recent meetings. However, there will be some timely issues discussed, including the continuing saga of the bad roads in Inverness Village Unit 4 and an overview of tourism in Citrus County.
Then at 5:01, expect a packed house when commissioners take up a developer’s proposal to proposal to build up to 250 multi-family rental homes at Sugarmill Wood’s Oak Village community.
Many Sugarmill residents oppose the Cherry Oaks development, fearing increased congestion, a loss of the community’s laid-back atmosphere and a drop in property values caused by renters.
Steve Ponticos, CEO of Sweetwater Homes of Citrus, told the Chronicle recently he is confident that once he explains the project in detail at the hearing, he will put people’s minds at ease.
The morning workshop and afternoon meetings will be held inside county commissioners’ chambers at the Citrus County Courthouse at 110 N. Apopka Avenue, Inverness.
Just remember - it’s Thursday.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.