Steve Ponticos

Steve Ponticos, CEO of Sweetwater Homes of Citrus, said he will correct some misconceptions circulating about the his proposed Cherry Oaks Village housing development in Sugarmill Woods during Thursday’s hearing.

 Submitted photo

If you show up for this week’s county commission meeting on Tuesday, you’ll have no problem finding a seat because nobody will be there.

That’s because the county moved it to Thursday, May 11. County spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said the day was changed due to commissioners’ scheduling conflicts.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

