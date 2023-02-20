For years as a Christian singer and recording artist, Carolyn Goad Pankalla traveled an average of 300 days a year singing and speaking all over the country.

Courageous and Free

Carolyn Pankalla and her husband have founded the ministry Courageous and Free and operate Orchard Gift and Thrift in Beverly Hills. "Courageous and Free is an outreach to women, empowering them, inspiring them to come up from wherever they are to know they can have a better life," Pankalla said Friday, Feb. 17.

She’s been on TV, has sung at the White House twice to perform for president Ronald Reagan, and for Mother Teresa at her “Destitute and Dying” charity.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Courageous and Free

Carolyn Pankalla and her husband have founded the ministry Courageous and Free and operate Orchard Gift and Thrift in Beverly Hills.
Courageous and Free

Orchard Gift and Thrift has recently opened and is loacted in Beverly Hills in the Winn-Dixie shopping plaza.
Courageous and Free

Orchard Gift and Thrift in Beverly Hills offers customers items ranging from clothing, furniture shirts, shoes and anything in between including musical instruments like these that hang in the store.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.