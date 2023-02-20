For years as a Christian singer and recording artist, Carolyn Goad Pankalla traveled an average of 300 days a year singing and speaking all over the country.
She’s been on TV, has sung at the White House twice to perform for president Ronald Reagan, and for Mother Teresa at her “Destitute and Dying” charity.
Over the years, along with the famous people she’s met, are the ones with stories of heartache who would pour out their hearts to her.
She said she became aware of a growing trend, human trafficking.
“It’s not what you think it is,” she said. “It’s not just (kidnapping) and being taken; that’s just a small percentage. Most are groomed through social media and gaming.
“Some girls don’t even realize they’re being trafficked,” she said. “They think they’re just helping their ‘boyfriend.’”
It often starts with three little words: “You are beautiful,” and to a young girl or an adult woman, that’s all it takes.
In an effort to bring awareness and education to the community, Pankalla formed a nonprofit ministry called Courageous and Free and has recently opened a thrift store called The Orchard Gift and Thrift, with the goal of creating a safe house, Serenity Orchard, for trafficked girls and women.
“The whole idea of an orchard — we’re all a seed, and if we can be planted in the right soil, with the right water and the sun, even if we don’t see what’s happening underground, the seed will sprout and grow and create its own fruit,” Pankalla said.
Like a seed, Pankalla said, she’s starting small, but she has big dreams and a big vision, and big hopes that others who also have a big heart for caring for hurting people will volunteer to help her.
She envisions a safe home where girls and women can be nurtured and learn to rebuild their lives. She wants to partner with trauma counselors, therapists, life coaches; she would love to do animal therapy with horses and dogs, garden therapy, have artists and crafters come and share their talents.
“I’m 4-foot-11, and I keep hearing the words, ‘start small,’ and that’s what I’m doing, but I have big plans,” she said.
“My dad was an evangelist, and we traveled all over,” she said. “I was 2 when my parents put me on stage to sing ‘Jesus Loves Me.’ I lost my mother in a car accident when I was 6 and my father in a house fire when I was 13. My brother died from pancreatic cancer when I was 15, and my sister died seven years ago from sepsis, so I’ve suffered a lot of loss.
“But I believe it was all preparation for this moment,” she said. “I’ve been in ministry long enough to know that there are many people who are in a dark place and feel all hope is gone and are asking ‘Where are you, God?’
“About 20 years ago, my husband and I bought a house on Lake Henderson in Inverness, but we still lived in Winter Garden and I was traveling and we didn’t have any plans to live there,” she said.
Then during the early days of the pandemic they decided to sell their house in Winter Garden, and if it sold, they’d move to Citrus County.
It sold less than a month later.
“I still lead worship at a church in Clermont three Sundays a month and sing at other churches when invited,” she said. “I’d really like to do more here (in Citrus County), talking to groups, Rotary clubs and women’s groups. The main thing right now is awareness and education.”
Pankalla said the one thing she would tell people in Citrus County is that human trafficking is all around and often goes unseen.
She said in the few weeks since the thrift store opened its doors, she’s had people come in, and when they learn what the store and the ministry is all about, they start telling their stories.
Someone gets a notification on social media and the next thing they know, they’re sending nude photos of themselves to charming strangers who then sell them to others and demand more.
Or someone who is addicted to drugs, meets someone who invites them to “party,” is given free drugs and then is told, “Now you have to pay me back.”
“It’s not just men who are traffickers either,” Pankalla said. “Women do it, too.
“Porn is mainly what drives it,” she said. “Wherever there’s porn, there’s trafficking. Porn and money drive it.”
The Orchard Gift and Thrift is at 3539 N Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL 34465 in the plaza where Winn Dixie is. The store is open now, but the store’s sign won’t be up for another week or so. To find it: If you’re facing Winn Dixie, it’s to the right and around the corner of the line of storefronts.
Grand Opening is scheduled for Friday, March 10. Time is yet to be determined, but will be around 6:30-7 p.m.
To learn more about Carolyn Pankalla:
Website: https://courageousandfree.org
Email: Carolynpankalla@yahoo.com