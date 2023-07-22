Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop recently donated to the Rainbow Springs Waterfall Project and to the Dunnellon Community Garden.
A $1,500 check was presented to James Nash, president of the Friends of Rainbow Springs State Park, and board member Stasha McKnight.
The check will help in the repair, restoration and maintenance of the park’s manmade waterfalls, which have been out of operation for several years.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
If you can help raise the remaining funds needed for this project, there are donation boxes in the park or you can mail your donation to Friends of Rainbow Springs State Park, 19164 SW 81st Place Road, Dunnellon, FL 34432.
Donors giving more than $1,000 will be recognized on a special wooden Donation Tree with their names engraved on the tree’s metal leaves. Purchasing items at the Rainbow Springs Park gift shop will also benefit the fund.
For more information about the waterfall restoration or the other good works the Friends engage in to support the park, call 352-489-7331 or 727-614-2340.
New volunteers are always welcome.
Community Garden
Additionally, a $500 check was presented to Jon Brainard, director of the Dunnellon Community Garden. This will provide shade clothes, which are desperately needed in this hot weather, as well as assist with purchasing education packets and seeds for children participating in this fall’s planting.
Also on Brainard’s wishlist are T-shirts to give to new gardeners reserving a plot for September. Two or more educational events are planned each year and growing assistance is available individually. The cost of reserving a plot is only $25.
The Community Garden has been in operation since 2019 and because it’s an outdoor activity, didn’t suffer from lack of gardeners during the pandemic. Mentoring children from the Boys & Girls Clubs on a one-to-one basis is also available, eight plots are reserved for the children.
Anyone interested in reserving a plot or wanting further information should call Jon Brainard at 407-491-8158, and if he isn’t available, leave a message or text.