Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop volunteers Janet Thompson and Jan Pinkerton presented a $2,000 check to Patricia Pavkovich, Food Pantry director at the River Life Church, located just over the line into Citrus County at 2872 W. Dunnellon Road.
The Food Pantry distributes boxes of food to those in need on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. They also serve one hot meal on the final Wednesday of each month. Clients do not have to be church members to obtain this help, nor are they vetted. Anyone who is hungry is welcome.
The Food Pantry began 2023 providing 14 boxes of food each week, but that has escalated to between 60 and 70 boxes distributed weekly. They are currently helping over 160 families put food on their tables, and those families are raising 120 children. Pavkovich estimates that 90 percent of the families on their roster live in Dunnellon.
Several of the food centers that traditionally supplied the pantry with low cost food are no longer able to do so, and others are curtailing their sales due to supply chain issues. Donations, either monetary or foodstuff, are always welcome and very much needed.
The Food Pantry is behind the church in a small outbuilding that has a red canopy attached. Non-perishables can be left on the front deck of that building. If you have perishables, call Patricia Pavkovich at 561-414-6640, or by email at patricia .pavkovich@gmail.com, and she will arrange to meet you at the Food Pantry.
The Thrift Shop also donated a $1,500 check to Anthony Henderson, Dunnellon Boys & Girls Club director. The money will be used in support of the club’s after-school program which currently serves 120 children.
The children are bussed directly from school to the B&G Club, located at 2077 SW. 110th St., a block off U.S. Highway 41, across from Walmart, five days a week for supervised after-school care.
The Dunnellon branch is part of the larger Boys & Girls Club of Marion County, whose motto is “A Positive Place for Kids.”
The 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. hour is set aside as the “Power Hour,” when the youngsters do their daily homework, with assistance provided as necessary. This is followed by scheduled activities for the children until 6 p.m. when the club closes.
To enroll a child, there is a $20 registration fee, and then, for children aged 6-12 years, a $60 a week charge. Teenagers from 12-18 years are charged only $50 for the entire year. Income based scholarships are available for families in need of some financial help.