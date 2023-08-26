Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop volunteers Janet Thompson and Jan Pinkerton presented a $2,000 check to Patricia Pavkovich, Food Pantry director at the River Life Church, located just over the line into Citrus County at 2872 W. Dunnellon Road.

The Food Pantry distributes boxes of food to those in need on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. They also serve one hot meal on the final Wednesday of each month. Clients do not have to be church members to obtain this help, nor are they vetted. Anyone who is hungry is welcome.

