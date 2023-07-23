“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” (John 3:15 KJV)
If there is one constant among those who lay their lives on the line, it is the quote from the New Testament cited above, and none personify that more than those who are the volunteer firefighters with the Crystal River Fire Rescue Department (CRFD).
While all the members are to be commended, three who have earned attention, according to Fire Chief Calvin Adams Jr, are Sterling Harris, Kimble Billingsley and Josh Fairchild. Each has been a member of many years standing and being a firefighter is “in their blood.”
Kimble Billingsley
Two factors came into play for Billingsley, it was the 2004 film, “Ladder 49,” about a firefighter trapped inside a burning warehouse. As the firefighter awaits rescue, he slips in and out of consciousness, remembering his early days as a firefighter, the woman who is now his wife, and his having rescued a girl from a burning building.
“I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” Billingsley said he remembered thinking to himself as he and his mother departed the movie theater.
The other factor is there is a family member who is also a firefighter. He’s a nephew of his father, and he was just promoted to captain at a fire department in Louisiana.
Although he is a volunteer in Crystal River, Billingsley is also a career firefighter, with a fire department in The Villages.
“I’m fortunate to work full-time,” he said.
Yet his love for his profession extends to his also being a volunteer with the Crystal River Fire Department. Among his responsibilities is training firefighters, as well as being the department’s policy coordinator. He makes sure a good set of standard operating procedures (SOP) are in place, makes sure safety and health policies are in accordance with state regulation, as well as ensuring the core values of the Crystal River Fire Department.
“Among those core values are having pride, responding efficiently and effectively, and keeping tradition,” Billingsley said. “There are dear to my heart, and the firefighters I serve alongside are my family.”
Sterling Harris
For Sterling Harris, it came down to two choices following high school.
“I either wanted to go into either the Navy or the fire department,” he said. The fire department won out, thanks in great measure to now-retired Fire Chief Jack Dumas.
His fascination with firefighting began as a youth. Whenever he heard the fire siren sounded, he said he would try to locate where the CRFD was headed and “make a beeline” to the scene. This is how he eventually caught Dumas’ eye. According to the anecdote Harris told at his mentor’s retirement dinner several weeks earlier, Dumas had seen Harris at several fire department calls and invited him to visit the station, which he did.
While he started with the CRFD, for a period lasting two to three years he was with Citrus County Fire Rescue before returning. In the years since, Harris has risen to the rank of lieutenant who also trains new recruits.
In the years since, Harris has seen his share of both tragedies and happiness, and in at least one instance the combination of both. Two brothers, one 7 and the other 8 years old, were drowning. He heard a woman scream.
“You could tell that scream was from a mother,” said Harris. He rushed to the scene and was part of the rescue and the recovery effort, as only one brother survived. Efforts to revive the other brother through resuscitation were unsuccessful.
Being a member of CRFD is part of his greater mission in life, he said.
“Helping our community. Being a servant,” he said. In addition to being a firefighter, he is the pastor at New Church Without Walls, in Lecanto. He has been a pastor the past seven years. “Giving my life to the Lord, you minister to the people.”
Retirement or cutting back isn’t on his agenda. He plans on remaining with the Crystal River Fire Department as long as he believes he can be of service to it and the community.
Josh Fairchild
Whenever the call goes out, more times than not, Josh Fairchild responds, and that is OK with his boss at True Value Rental, where Fairchild has been employed nearly 30 years. He’s been with the CRFD nine-going-on-10 years.
“Whenever I can get away, I do,” Fairchild said. One time that included attending to a fire just down the street from where he worked.
Like several of his peers, he helps train others in the department, both veterans and new recruits. It’s a monumental responsibility, as there is so much that goes into being a firefighter.
“You have to have a number of training hours in order to be certified,” he said. His training was done with Citrus County Fire Rescue and consists of two series of exercises, such as dressing into uniform. “It’s demanding. If you finish it in eight minutes, it’s impressive. They push you to the limit.”
There’s a strong connection why it’s so important being fully trained.
“You don’t know who you’re going to be working with responding to a call,” said Fairchild. This is because the CRFD is a volunteer force (that only recently hired two individuals as paid professionals). “You trust these people with your life.”
Just as Harris and Billingsley have voiced, there is something special and unique being a member of the Crystal River Fire Department. It’s not only the camaraderie and sense of family, it’s taking care of one’s community.
“I enjoy doing it,” he said. “You help people out.”
You can contact Steve Steiner at steven.steiner@chronicleonline.com