“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” (John 3:15 KJV)

If there is one constant among those who lay their lives on the line, it is the quote from the New Testament cited above, and none personify that more than those who are the volunteer firefighters with the Crystal River Fire Rescue Department (CRFD).

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Three who make a difference-Kimble Billingsley

Kimble Billingsley
Three who make a difference-Sterling Harris

Sterling Harris
Three who make a difference-Josh Fairchild