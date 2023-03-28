Better enjoy the beauty of Three Sisters Springs now before it closes for over seven months.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD)'s canal shoreline stabilization project is about to begin. During construction, the springs will be closed to kayaks and swimming, and the 57-acre Three Sisters property will be closed.
The work has to finish by November 2023, when manatees migrate inshore to escape colder waters in the Gulf of Mexico.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“The springs and spring run will be closed to kayaks and swimming and the Three Sisters property will be closed,” SWFWMD spokeswoman Susanna Martinez Tarokh said.
“The exact date of reopening is dependent upon the time needed to complete construction of the project but the site will reopen no later than Nov. 15."
SWFWMD will hold a public meeting at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, to share information on the Three Sisters Springs Canal Shoreline Stabilization Project.
Tarokh said the meeting will be in-person and there will be a presentation by the district followed by a question-and-answer period.
The meeting will take place at the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge Complex Headquarters at 1502 Southeast Kings Bay Drive in Crystal River.
Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek said the project will protect the natural resource from continued shoreline erosion.
“Through years of human interaction, the shore has eroded many feet and will continue to erode if something is not done about it,” he said. “Erosion harms the spring when the sedimentation deposits in the spring vents, causes trees to fall into the water and creates turbidity in our waters.”
In 2016, the district completed a shoreline restoration at Three Sisters Springs to repair the eroded shoreline and prevent future erosion of sediment into the spring.
This latest project will extend the restoration along the canal and help the Crystal River/Kings Bay spring system by protecting water quality, restoring natural systems (including manatee habitat) and increasing safety for visitors.
The canal shoreline surrounding the Three Sisters Springs property has been eroded and undercut from years of manatee and human activity.
The erosion causes sediments to enter the spring vent, cloud the waters and shoreline trees to collapse, which results in loss of habitat and decreases water clarity.
The shoreline in the vicinity of Idiot’s Delight will be stabilized and reinforced, which aesthetically will look similar to the stabilization project completed at the headsprings in 2016.
In addition, a variety of native wetland plants will be installed on the restored shoreline. These plants will provide additional shoreline stabilization and help reduce the impacts of stormwater runoff.
The Three Sisters Springs property is co-owned by SWFWMD and the City of Crystal River. It is managed by the City of Crystal River and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.