Better enjoy the beauty of Three Sisters Springs now before it closes for over seven months.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD)'s canal shoreline stabilization project is about to begin. During construction, the springs will be closed to kayaks and swimming, and the 57-acre Three Sisters property will be closed.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

