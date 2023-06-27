Citrus County tourism

Crowds pack Three Sisters Springs on a hot summer day. The area is one of Citrus County’s most popular tourist destinations. The springs and property remain closed while construction continues.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle file photo

The work on restoring Three Sisters Springs is on target and expected to be done by Nov. 15, 2023.

Susanna Martinez Tarokh, spokesperson for the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD), reminds people that, with the Fourth of July holiday around the corner, the property and in-water access remains closed for construction.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.