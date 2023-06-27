The work on restoring Three Sisters Springs is on target and expected to be done by Nov. 15, 2023.
Susanna Martinez Tarokh, spokesperson for the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD), reminds people that, with the Fourth of July holiday around the corner, the property and in-water access remains closed for construction.
Not everyone is heeding the safety precautions.
“Several kayakers were seen entering the springs during the week and were stopped by District staff and the contractor,” Tarokh said.
The District closed Three Sisters in April to begin the canal stabilization project.
“For the safety of the public, on-site workers and manatees in the area, we are asking the public to maintain a safe distance from all construction areas and to avoid disturbing manatees in the canal near the property,” Tarokh said.
The District is working with the city of Crystal River to educate tour operators and their customers about the closure and the necessity of avoiding the construction area, she said.
In 2016, the District completed a restoration at Three Sisters Springs to repair the eroded shoreline and prevent future erosion of sediment into the spring.
This latest project costs $1.1 million, which includes design, permitting and construction.
It will extend the restoration along the canal shoreline at the convergence of the spring run and will benefit the Crystal River/Kings Bay spring system by protecting water quality, restoring natural systems, including critical manatee habitat, and increasing safety for visitors.
The canal shoreline surrounding the Three Sisters Springs property has been eroded and undercut from years of manatee and human activity, according to SWFWMD.
The erosion causes sediments to enter the spring vent, cloud the waters and cause shoreline trees to collapse, resulting in loss of habitat and decreased water clarity.
The shoreline in the vicinity of Idiot’s Delight spring will be stabilized and reinforced, which aesthetically will look similar to the stabilization project completed at the headsprings in 2016.
In addition, a variety of native wetland plants will be installed on the restored shoreline. These plants will provide additional shoreline stabilization and help reduce the impacts of stormwater runoff.
The Three Sisters Springs property is co-owned by the District and the City of Crystal River. It is managed by the City of Crystal River and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.