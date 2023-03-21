Apostolos Lesser was in a Wawa store in Orlando when he got the news.
As he checked his email on his phone he read the message: “Congratulations, Apostolos ….”
“I started freaking out,” he said.
He had passed his audition to play tuba in the 2023 Macy’s Great American Marching Band on Thanksgiving Day in New York City.
Immediately he called fellow Lecanto High School band member, Aidan Bice, who had also auditioned.
Aidan had also received an email.
“I freaked out in a different way,” Aidan said. “My email said, ‘Congratulations, Jaime.’ I thought, ‘My name’s not Jaime,’ but when I scrolled down I saw ‘Congratulations, Aidan.’”
Jaime Torres III also got an email congratulating him.
“I was absolutely blown away and ecstatic,” he said. “I remember bouncing around and throwing fists in the air from all the hard work and effort finally paying off.”
All three LHS band students are headed to NYC for the experience of a lifetime, being part of the 185-member marching band comprised of high school students from every state.
Also going as a chaperone is LHS band director Bobby Crane.
They will be in New York for six days.
The three students, all LHS juniors, all come from musical families.
For Apostolos, it began with his great-grandfather, the son of a Greek immigrant who served in the U.S. Army playing the trumpet.
When he was 11, Apostolos' grandmother gave him his great-papou’s trumpet, “however, I wasn’t quite as skilled on the trumpet as he was, but I loved playing an instrument, regardless,” he said.
He plays the tuba for LHS and also plays with an independent performing group, Horizon Winds.
Aidan plays three instruments: mellophone for marching, trumpet for jazz and French horn for concert.
“Ever since I was young, I’ve had a burning passion for music,” Aidan said. “When my dad worked with Blood Sweat & Tears there were a bunch of different brass players, and one of them I really looked up to played the trumpet.”
Aidan’s father is musician Bo Bice, who was runner-up to Carrie Underwood in season four of "American Idol."
“Anytime I’m not doing band, I’m writing and composing music,” Aidan said.
For Jaime Torres, music was his comfort as he grew up as what he calls an “Army brat,” moving all over the world.
“My family is very keen on music, so I grew up listening and learning how to play music on a community piano in Belgium … to picking up the saxophone in elementary school and continuing in band from middle school to where I am now,” he said.
Jaime plays alto sax.
All three want to pursue careers in music: Apostolos wants to go into music education; Aidan wants to compose music for video games and movies and/or play in an orchestra and Jaime plans to go to college or join the military and play in the band, and possibly pursue a degree in mathematics or musical education/musical engineering.
Also, all three — four if you include Crane — are excited about going to New York.
High on their to-do list: eat a really good bagel, find out why New Yorkers say they have the best pizza and ride the subway.
For Crane, this is the dream of every band director, to watch students excel and be rewarded for their hard work and talent.
It's difficult enough to play an instrument, more so to play and march and do intricate drills while doing it.
“This marching band season has been impactful for us,” Apostolos said. “Not only this (Macy’s parade) but we qualified for state finals for the first time in our school’s history — and we got to be a part of it.”
Currently, the three band students have separate GoFundMe pages to raise funds to cover the costs of going to New York, $3,000 for each.
To contribute:
Aidan
Jaime
Apostolos