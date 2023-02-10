During the early morning hours of February 8, 2023, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of the Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) seized the largest quantity of pure, uncut crystal methamphetamine in agency history as a result of a search warrant.

Officials served the warrant at the residence of Ginger Sue Mason, 50, located on South Kik Point in Floral City. The investigation into this illegal activity unraveled after CCSO’s Deputy David Flores received information about Mason’s narcotics trafficking operation.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle