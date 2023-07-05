DUNNELLON — On Sunday, June 25, a trio of area Scouts were recognized during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor at Dunnellon Methodist Church. The trio, Max Chastek, Luke Chastek and Matthew Rapp, join only 4 percent of the nation’s Scouts to achieve the highest rank, Eagle Scout.

After the presenting of the colors, the ceremony was called to order and Pastor Eddie Fulford of Dunnellon Methodist Church offered the invocation.

