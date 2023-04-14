sheriff logo

The Seven Rivers Christian School on State Road 44 was on lockdown Friday after threats were made against staff.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the person who made the threats, going to their home and taking him into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.