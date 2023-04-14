The Seven Rivers Christian School on State Road 44 was on lockdown Friday after threats were made against staff.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the person who made the threats, going to their home and taking him into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
Meanwhile, deputies also went to the school to assist the deputy school resource officer.
The lockdown lasted only 10 minutes.
The sheriff’s office would not provide details of the threat, but a witness at the school said deputies guarded all entrances at the school.
According to the witness, a man called in a threat to the school because the school would not release a student to him. The man reportedly did not have custody of the child.
Deputies caught the man at his home, leaving for the school. The sheriff's office would not release any other details.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.