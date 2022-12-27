David Arthurs passing

David Arthurs, who once owned the Citrus County Chronicle and was also its publisher, died Monday, Aug. 8.

Editor's note: Today we're continuing to honor some of the people, our friends and neighbors, who died in 2022.

This is part two of three parts, May through August.

Cho Yee Yeung

Yeung
Louise Aneiro

Louise Aneiro died May 5 at age 81.
Robert Earl 'Bobby' Panks III

Panks
Royce A. 'Potsy' Samons

Samons
John C. I. Saltmarsh Jr.

Saltmarsh
Gailen Lee Spinka

Spinka
Joseph Grimaudo

Grimaudo
Kelley Sunshine Conroy

Conroy
Allen Leroy Strickland Sr.

Strickland
David S. Arthurs Sr.

Arthurs
220825-CC-Haze-1.JPEG

Crystal River native Hazel Jones on her 100th birthday, March 30, 2022. Hazel died Aug. 10, 2022.
Renate Wilms-Rovin

Rovin

