Editor's note: Today we're continuing to honor some of the people, our friends and neighbors, who died in 2022.
This is part two of three parts, May through August.
MAY
• Joanna Pauline Czubko died May 2 at age 99. She served our country honorably in the Women’s Army Corps and is buried at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
• Cho Yee Yeung died May 3 at age 91. A native of Hong Kong and one of 10 children, Cho immigrated to the United States in 1957, earned a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, and was employed in his field as a chemical engineer. After retiring to Homosassa, a perfect day for Mr. Yeung involved boating, gardening and reading the Wall Street Journal.
• Louise Aneiro died May 5 at age 81. In Citrus County, Louise Aneiro was mostly known for her fine-dining cooking at The Rusty Duck, her eclectic little restaurant with its mish-mash décor and exterior overgrown with vines.
She loved her staff and her clientele, fed strangers and homeless people who couldn’t pay her, even gave prime rib to an escaped inmate from the nearby jail before convincing him to turn himself in.
She once sat with a homeless woman in her car all night because the woman was afraid and didn’t have a place to go.
“Her food was some of the best you could get in our area,” said Dr. Joey Bennett, “and her generosity and support of various programs in the area to support cancer patients was never ending. All you had to do was ask for her support, and she would make a cash donation and also provide us with gift certificates for prizes at my annual golf tournament. ... She was such an asset to our community.”
• Elvin Lolley died May 11 at age 84. Born in Crystal River, he was a commercial fisherman and fished the Gulf of Mexico from Apalachicola to St. Petersburg for 60 years. His family described him as a “lifelong fisherman for Jesus” who “never met a stranger, always had a song to sing, a prayer on his heart, an open refrigerator and a pillow for anyone to lay their head.”
• Sigitas B. “Ziggy” Jablonskis died May 18 at age 78. “Ziggy” was born in Siauliai, Lithuania, and was naturalized in this country when he was 19 years old. He worked as a general contractor and was a devout Catholic.
• Robert Earl Panks III died May 21 at age 75. Owner of Bob's Towing and Auto Body in Homosassa, he once built a fully loaded, street-legal drag-racing truck that could run a 12.5 second quarter-mile, “sending those who dared to ride with him slamming into the passenger seat back, all with a grin on his face,” according to his obituary.
JUNE
• Royce (Potsy) A. Samons died June 6 at age 86. A farm boy from Kentucky, Potsy served in the U.S. Marines after high school. He eventually came to Florida where he raised cattle and a “hearty garden.”
He moved to Inverness in 2005 where, as his family said, he became a well-known and respected member of his community. He could be found mowing lawns, working on his house, or just swinging on the porch watching the birds. He always spoke highly of his neighbors and liked helping them with anything they needed.
• Richard Eugene Lolly died June 17 at age 98. Known to many as “Gene,” he served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a POW.
As a commercial fisherman, Gene fished the waters of Pine Island Sound and Charlotte Harbor most of his life, a legacy he passed on to his boys and many other island folks. In later years, he enjoyed being outside, working in his shed, entertaining family and friends who would stop by to visit with his stories, songs and the occasional instrumental with his harmonica.
• John Saltmarsh Jr. died June 19 at age 67. John served the youth in the community for more than 28 years with Inverness Little League and the Young American Bowling Association (YABA). He was a coach, umpire and an officer for several baseball and softball organizations ranging from youth leagues to college ranks.
• Lilla Frances Barber died June 24 at age 87. A native of Red Level and a lifelong Citrus County resident, Frances, as she was called, is credited with being the person who started the Citrus County Transit System after she recognized a need for local public transportation. She drove a transit bus for 21 years.
• Gailen Spinka died June 28 at age 73. Owner of Comfort Keepers in Inverness and member or officer of numerous organizations in Citrus County, to Gailen Spinka, it was all about the community.
“I would say Gailen’s biggest legacy is teaching everyone he came in contact with the value of creating more like-minded individuals to get all in for their community and to love Citrus County,” said local businesswoman Theresa Foster West. “He had a knack for seeing gold in people and being able to bring it to the surface. His mentoring was selfless. He had nothing to gain by teaching the younger entrepreneurs and business leaders to love their community.”
• Ruth Kennedy died June 30 at age 89. After moving to Homosassa from New York 25 years ago, Ruth started entertaining and performing comedy skits for residents of the local senior centers. Her clown shows always made people laugh. She also raised chickens and even had one very special little Bantam chicken that would come in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV.
JULY
• Inez Dumas Tsacrios died July 4 at age 84. The Crystal River native grew up on the Dumas family dairy farm in Crystal River, graduated from Crystal River High School and the University of Florida, and earned a master's degree from the University of Oregon. She taught math in Citrus County and Pinellas County schools for 33 years.
• Randall Lyons, age 76, and Valerie Lyons, 67, died 10 hours apart on July 18. Randall served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam and served 30 years as a police officer in Albany, New York.
Valerie was a waitress and mother of three daughters.
• Joseph Grimaudo died July 21 at age 90. Joe was born in Brooklyn, New York, and after retiring from a career in banking, he moved to Inverness in 1981. He and his wife, Carmela, owned Godfather's Pizza in Inverness.
• Kelley Sunshine Conroy died July 23 at age 45. Raised in Crystal River, where she loved going to Fort Island Gulf Beach and Hunter Springs, Kelley graduated from Crystal River High School in 1995 and continued her education at Central Florida Community College.
Kelley was a manager at the Breakfast Station in Crystal River, where her co-workers treated her like family and she had many customers who loved her.
• Allen Leroy Strickland Sr. died July 31 at age 72. Allen, a life-long resident of Homosassa, was a convenience store owner and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ in Old Homosassa.
AUGUST
• David S. Arthurs Sr. died Aug. 8 at age 92. He was an entrepreneur, radio station founder, travel agency owner, banker, real estate investor and man about town. He is best known as Citrus County Chronicle Emeritus, having purchased the community newspaper in 1964 and then turning it into a booming publishing business.
“David Arthurs was a giant in the history of Citrus County,” said Gerry Mulligan, Chronicle Publisher Emeritus. “He came to Inverness in the early 1960s as the owner of a weekly newspaper in a county with about 15,000 people. He grew that little weekly into a newspaper empire that covered five counties.”
• Virginia (Gini) Marie Madison MacLennan died Aug. 9, three days after her 103rd birthday. She was a strong, independent, and fearless woman, a creative spirit, and an inspiration to her daughters and to everyone she met.
• Hazel Jones died Aug. 10 at age 100. A native of Crystal River, every kid in town called her Aunt Hazel. She was a longtime school bus driver, loved by the kids who rode her bus.
“Miss Hazel was my school bus driver from eighth to 12th grade, and her son, David, was my best friend,” said Don Adams. “We had some rowdy kids on the bus, but she didn’t holler or scream. She treated us with kindness and compassion, and that kept us in line.”
• Jerome Gould died Aug. 18 at age 84. He had a strong and steadfast faith in the Lord and served his fellow man in many ministries, including prison ministry. He was a regular for many years at Cypress Creek Juvenile Center where they called him "Pops."
• Howard Gilbert died Aug. 20 at age 96. Part of the “Greatest Generation,” Howard served his country during World War II after enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1943. He was in combat in Belgium with the 99th Infantry Division and received a Bronze Star for Valor.
• Linda “Fred’s wife” Daniels died Aug. 30 at age 76. Although her husband was the better known of the two because of his active involvement in veterans’ organizations, Linda was also a vital part of the community, especially with the American Legion Auxiliary.
• Renate Wilms-Rovin died Aug. 30 at age 83. Born in Germany, her family manor in Sommeritz was confiscated in 1946 and the family fled to Dessau where Renate started school. In January 1950 the family fled again, via Berlin, to Oberhausen in the Ruhr area, Germany.
She emigrated to the U.S. in 1962 and worked first as a caretaker for three young boys on Long Island, then worked at a New York City hospital as a dietician. She also earned a master's degree in nutrition and worked for many years at THE DOOR, a multi-service center for youths.