EDITOR’S NOTE: Each year we as a community say goodbye to many of our citizens. War veterans, educators and law men, longtime county natives, friends and neighbors, business people and young people whose lives were cut short, a former county commissioner, several restaurateurs, two couples who died within hours/days of each other, a teenager who “loved life, loved God and was known for her “servant’s heart” and a man who once rescued “Olga the otter” from an alligator — this year we lost a number of people who, whether they were well known or lived quietly, contributed to the fabric of our community, making Citrus County richer and better because they lived among us.
This is part one of three parts, January through April.
JANUARY
• William Robinson died Jan. 1 at age 88. From mowing lawns for people in the neighborhood and serving as a county educator to teaching Sunday school and Wednesday night youth Bible study at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Crystal River, William Levy Robinson Jr. was a living example of a man who loved serving God and people.
“I would refer to him as a ‘quiet leader;’ he led by example,” said Charles Brooks, himself a longtime Crystal River resident and county educator. “He was a good man.”
• Mike Weaver died Jan. 10 at age 76. Mike Weaver was a lot of things: a former detective, a longtime assistant production manager and go-to guy at the Chronicle.
He told great stories, had a green thumb. He was a Marine, the father of three U.S. Army helicopter pilots, an avid reader, a lover of history, a funny and fun-loving guy.
But his proudest role, the thing he did best and loved most, the legacy he leaves behind is being a dad.
“He was as good as it gets,” said son Ryan Weaver on behalf of his brothers and sisters, eight in all.
• Frances “Fran” Brannen died Jan. 11 at age 71. Fran loved her family and her community, and she loved teaching.
“She made a huge impact on all the kids that she taught here in Citrus County,” her husband Joe said. “She was the most loving, giving and caring person I ever knew, and that is what made her a great school teacher.”
Citrus County Chronicle publisher Trina Murphy was one of Fran’s fifth-grade students when she learned she had scoliosis.
“I remember walking back into my classroom and Mrs. Brannen looked at my little face and could tell I was upset,” Murphy said. “She quickly walked me outside and hugged me and told me I was going to be OK.”
“She was the reassuring and caring voice that I needed,” Murphy added. “My mom wasn’t there, but Mrs. Brannen was there to take care of me.”
• George Mavros died Jan. 20 at age 64. Being Chief Operating Officer at Citrus Memorial Hospital was Mavros’ job; being a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Lecanto was his passion.
Whether serving fried fish on a Friday night or serving as a sub deacon during a Sunday service, wherever he was needed at the church, Mavros was there.
He was especially instrumental in the building of Citrus County’s own beautiful Greek Orthodox church in 2010.
“He was a very dedicated man to the church,” said Gerry Jones, the church’s parish council president. “To me, he was what a religious person should be like.”
• Art Yerian died Jan. 21 at age 65. Art transformed the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park during his 16 years there, first as wildlife care supervisor for seven years and then park manager for nine.
When Yerian first interviewed for a job at the wildlife park in 1997, Tom Linley, the former park manager, asked his opinion of the park.
“I said the place looked like it should have been closed,” Yerian had said. Linley told him, “We’ve been waiting for somebody to say that.”
Yerian got the job.
One of his claims to fame: rescuing Olga the otter from the alligator in their habitat when she had escaped from her own.
• Willy “Larry” Burkhalter died Jan. 24 at age 90. A career law man, Burkhalter worked for the State of Florida Beverage Department, Treasury Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
He guarded five U.S. presidents, investigated cases involving the deaths of civil rights figures in 1964 Mississippi, was a federal sky marshal (and was recognized by former President Gerald Ford for his service), worked with motorcycle gangs in the 1970s and 80s and as a revenuer busting up moonshine operations in the woods of North Carolina.
• Enrico Tremante died Jan. 26 at age 65. Born in Naples, Italy, as a young teenager Rico immigrated to the U.S. with his family in 1971, settling in Brooklyn, New York. He got a job making pizzas in Manhattan, perfecting the tossing and twirling of the dough, enjoying the showmanship of his craft.
In 1979, the family moved to Citrus County and Rico became a consummate restaurateur, from fine dining to homestyle Italian cuisine.
“He was the most passionate restaurateur I have ever known, and I learned a lot from him,” said fellow restaurateur Ron Dillon. “I carry that passion to this day in my restaurant. ... He was the real deal and told you like it was. I respect that.”
• Dan Clymer died Jan. 28 at age 43. It’s been said that when Dan Clymer was out fishing, which was almost every day, the fish trembled. As a fishing captain and guide, he’s been called a guide of guides, a fish whisperer, best of the best, a natural, a legend.
He knew the local waters, knew the best spots.
“He could catch a fish in a puddle in a parking lot after a rainstorm,” said Wes Antill, Dan’s best friend since childhood. “He had that ability to find the fish…and when Danny didn’t go fishing, there was a good reason why.”
• Helen Stokes Langley died Jan. 29 at age 84. A native of Citrus County and a one-time manager for the Citrus County Fair Association, Helen loved Citrus County. She and her husband, the late Wilbur Langley Sr., were longtime members of First Baptist Church in Lecanto where Helen played piano.
In her obituary, her grandchildren wrote: “Helen and Wilbur were beyond your normal grandparents. They weren’t heroes. They created memories the heart will hold forever. The love was so strong and deep.”
February
• Ralph and Del Russo passed away six days apart, Ralph on Feb. 4 at age 97 and Del on Feb. 10 at age 96.
Ralph, a successful businessman, was the founder of SCORE in Citrus County, helping many local small businesses get their start.
Del was an incredible cook of Italian cuisine for which she was well known among her family and friends. She and daughter Vera wrote a cookbook together.
Del also loved to volunteer, and once, while volunteering at a soup kitchen in downtown Chicago, she had the experience of working alongside Mother Teresa, which she always said was the experience of a lifetime.
• Dr. Charles S. "Chuck" Noles died Feb. 10 at age 63. Dr. Noles was devoted to the community and dedicated his career to serving as an Emergency Room Physician at Bayfront Health Seven Rivers in Crystal River.
• Milo "Mike" Schlaudraff died Feb. 17 at age 80. Mike served in heavy combat in Vietnam as a helicopter crew chief with the1st Cavalry Division and was awarded a Purple Heart for his injuries.
After his Army service, Mike worked 20 years with the Tampa Fire Department, then in Citrus County as Fire Chief where he was responsible for more than 300 volunteer firefighters, 22 fire stations, and over 100 pieces of fire apparatus. He was also directly responsible for establishing the County's first fire training facility.
• Jack John Vino died Feb. 18 at age 91. The son of Italian immigrants and the oldest of four boys, Jack did not have the opportunity to receive a formal education as a child. Instead, he worked early mornings and late nights helping his father peddle fruits and vegetables on the streets of Brooklyn.
At 17, Jack joined the Marines, and played the saxophone in the Marine Corps band. In later years, he learned to fly, received a commercial pilot's license and had his own plane.
• Robert (Bob) Kimball died Feb. 19 at age 102. He served meritoriously in World War II, European Theater including the Battle of the Bulge. After the war, he taught mathematics at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, for many years.
• Norm Wagy died Feb. 23 at age 92. Norm lived the life he always wanted. He wanted to be a newsman. Throughout his career, he worked for newspapers, radio and TV news stations, first in his native Ohio and later in Washington, D.C., which was his ultimate dream.
While in Washington he interviewed U.S. representatives, senators and presidents.
Even after he retired to Citrus County, he stayed involved with the community, writing local news of Sugarmill Woods for the Greenbelt Gazette.
March
• John Goolsby, Jr. died March 2 at age 86. A lifelong resident of Inverness, John attended the all-Black Booker T. Washington school where he led the varsity football team as quarterback.
John began work as a teenager completing odd jobs such as lawn care, general labor and as he would say, "a hustle." In 1969, he began serving as custodian, mentor, and disciplinarian, at Inverness Primary School, retiring in 1998 after 29 years.
He was also known for his “famous” barbeque, a recipe he kept secret for many years. People would come from everywhere to get a taste of John's delicious barbeque.
• Marie Catherine Comiskey died March 7 at age 98. Marie took particular joy teaching children arts and crafts at the Busy Bee Pre-School in Inverness, where she was in charge of the program during the 1980's.
• Raymond Edward Malott Jr. died March 7 at age 65. According to his obituary: “Ol Ed was truly a man apart. He minced no words, worked in the place of 3, had an endless catalog of names, facts, and parables, and was just plain unforgettable no matter how large the crowd. Because of this he had many aliases, including Eddie, Mad Dog, Eddie Baby, or the Honey Badger. Others lucky enough knew him as husband, father, son, brother, dad, grandpa, paw-paw, or friend. No matter what you called him, your life was impacted by his presence in it.”
• Arlen Neil "Ole Jump" Jumper died March 10 at age 90. A graduate of the University of Florida, Arlen split his career between the military and agriculture. He served as a Navy officer during the Korean War and then 15 years in the reserves.
His 50-plus years as a leader in agriculture included being inducted into the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame, the Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame, and as a recipient of the UF/CALS Award of Distinction.
• Bryan Morgan died March 19 at age 79. Bryan was a jack-of-many trades, with stories to tell about each work experience. He was (in no particular order) a farmer, trapper, luthier, stevedore, plant manager, engraver, electrician, carpenter, director of housekeeping, machinist, musician, security guard, soldier, gunsmith, handyman, photographer, forester, and mechanic. He engraved panels for Apollo space missions. He built custom guitars for musicians, including Bob Dylan.
• Elder Leon Lavelle Thomas Sr. died March 24 at age 78. Funeral director, church and community leader, Elder Thomas grew up a “son of Crystal River,” where his grandmother was a midwife in the community.
In February 2009, when construction of the George Washington Carver Community Center first started, he told the Chronicle about his memories of attending the all-Black George Washington Carver School, now the site of the community center.
“I have a lot of fond memories of this ground,” he said. “I went to school here…and I was in the first class that graduated from here and marched up (State Road) 44 to the new Carver school, which is now Crystal River Primary School.”
APRIL
• Dennis Damato died April 11 at age 69. Dennis was known as a “big thinker,” a planner and visionary, a straight talker with a wealth of institutional knowledge, a “man with a plan” as a former three-term Citrus County Commissioner and local building contractor.
As commissioner, he made the Meadowcrest county building project happen, helped push through the expansion of County Roads 486 and 491, was an advocate of county bike trails and helped the many connections happen, and did it all without getting involved in petty bickering.
At the end of his term as commissioner, Damato talked about the legacy he wanted to leave. He said, “I tried to do good things and work for the betterment of the community. I would like my legacy to be that I did my very best.”
• Kayli Mae Merrick died April 17 at age 18. Kayli was a graduate of Crystal River High School class of 2021 and also attended the Academy of Environmental Science for two years.
She was a free spirit with aimless dreams, the world at her fingertips. She loved life, loved God, loved her family and friends and was known for her “servant’s heart.”
• Jessie James “Jimmy” Lolley died April 23 at age 78. Born in Crystal River, he was a lifelong resident of the area, a commercial fisherman, a devoted family man and pastor of The Living Word of God Church in Inglis.
• John David Ramsay died April 24 at age 61. John loved 60’s music, chocolate milk, trips to the park, and “a bite to eat” just about anywhere. He resided at the Spooner Cottage at Key Center for the last 31 years.
• Mary Dawson died April 27 at age 78. If you wanted to know Mary Dawson’s philosophy of life, all you had to do was read the message on the T-shirt or sweatshirt she was wearing: “Life is Good.”
Despite the years of battling the cancer that eventually took her life, Mary thoroughly believed that life was, indeed, good.
She was creative and stylish, a tell-it-like-it-is straight talker, hospitable, kind and compassionate, a fervent supporter of conservative causes and politicians. She loved the color red and loved Christmas. She loved her animals.
“She was an overcomer,” said longtime friend Earline Stephens. “If there was an obstacle, she wouldn’t let anything stop her.”