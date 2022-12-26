Art Yerian 2

Then-park manager Art Yerian, right, carefully wades through the park’s alligator lagoon as they place two “No Swimming” signs in the shallow water. Yerian is assisted by Ken Torres, left, Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park park services specialist and David Dearth, park attendant, in this 2012 photo. Yerian died Jan. 21 at age 65.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Each year we as a community say goodbye to many of our citizens. War veterans, educators and law men, longtime county natives, friends and neighbors, business people and young people whose lives were cut short, a former county commissioner, several restaurateurs, two couples who died within hours/days of each other, a teenager who “loved life, loved God and was known for her “servant’s heart” and a man who once rescued “Olga the otter” from an alligator — this year we lost a number of people who, whether they were well known or lived quietly, contributed to the fabric of our community, making Citrus County richer and better because they lived among us.

This is part one of three parts, January through April.

William Robinson

This photo from 2010 shows Danita (Eatman) Smith, William Robinson and Charles Brooks, all school administrators from Crystal River. William Robinson died Jan. 1 at age 88. “He was definitely a pillar in the community,” Smith said.
Michael 'Mike' Wayne Weaver

Weaver
Frances ‘Fran’ B. Brannen

Brannen
George Mavros

Mavros
Enrico 'Rico' Tremante

Tremante
Dan Clymer

As a fishing captain and guide, Dan Clymer has been called a guide of guides, a fish whisperer, best of the best, a natural, a legend. He died Jan. 28 at age 43.
Ralph A. Russo Sr. and Della P. (Miele) Russo

Russo
220315-CC-Norm-1.jpg

In his career as a news bureau chief in Washington D.C., Norm Wagy met presidents, senators, House members and celebrities. He’s shown here with President Ronald Reagan. Norm Wagy died Feb. 23 at age 92.
John Goolsby Jr.

Goolsby
Arlen Neil 'Ole Jump' Jumper

Jumper
Leon Lavelle Thomas Sr.

Thomas
Dennis Damato

In this 2016 photo, former Citrus County Commissioner Dennis Damato enjoys a laugh during his final commission meeting, having chosen not to run for re-election. Damato died April 11 at age 69 after a long battle with cancer.
Kayli Mae Merrick

Merrick
Mary Dawson

Dawson

