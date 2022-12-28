Editor's note: Today we're continuing to honor some of the people, our friends and neighbors, who died in 2022.

This is part three of three parts, September through December.

221002-Perryman-tractor

Sad farewell to the ‘tractor man’

In this 2011 photo, lifelong Citrus County resident Jerry Perryman poses with his collection of John Deere tractors. The 25 two-cylinder tractors Perryman owned date back to a 1936 steel-wheeled tractor. For many years, Perryman displayed his “Poppin’ Johns” during the holiday season, lined up in front of property on County Road 491. Jerry Perryman died Sept. 22 at age 85.

Bud Allen Postscript mustache

Bud Allen’s signature handlebar mustache was his pride and joy.
Tom Davis 2014

In 2014, the Crystal River Airport was renamed Captain Tom Davis Field in honor of Tom Davis who was its fixed base operator for more than 30 years. Davis, a combat fighter-pilot during the Korean War and a lifelong aviator, died Wednesday.
Ginger West head shot 2022

West

