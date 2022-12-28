Editor's note: Today we're continuing to honor some of the people, our friends and neighbors, who died in 2022.
This is part three of three parts, September through December.
September
• Ann Manganelli died Sept. 2 at age 102. She was one of 11 siblings, survived by one brother. Her claim to fame: She managed the sausage and peppers booth at her church’s annual picnic.
• Lawrence "Larry" Ness died Sept. 7 at age 68. Ness spent almost 40 as a career sports handicapper and analyst. In 1982 he was part of a sports analysis show on the USA Network called Proline where he appeared weekly. In 1990 he hosted a live radio show from the Sports Book at Bally's Casino, which aired for six years, widely syndicated across the United States.
• Gloria Joy Adams died Sept. 9 on her 85th birthday. Known as “Mom Adams,” Gloria and her late husband, Jim, founded Jesus Is Ministries, a faith-based residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation program in Inglis.
A woman of deep faith and fervent prayer, in 1979 she and Jim had thought they came to Inglis to retire, but as she would tell the story: She was standing in the yard, crying tears of joy — and anticipation. As devout Christians, they sensed God had something in store for them.
Soon after that, people started showing up at their home, drug addicts and alcoholics. She fed them, prayed for them, gave them a place to sleep and let God do the rest.
• Richard “Bud” Allen died Sept. 10 at age 75. He was a veteran’s veteran, a proud Marine, a survivor of the Vietnam War, a lifetime member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Patriot of the Year in 2018 and 2019, Commander Emeritus of the local Aaron Weaver Chapter 776 MOPH.
During his 13 months in Vietnam as a gunner on UH-34 Sikorsky helicopters, he flew 108 missions.
But he was wounded during his time off, during a 3 a.m. mortar and rocket attack while he was trying to sleep.
“While I was racing to a bunker, one went off nearby,” he told the Chronicle in 2015. “You think people can’t fly? Let me tell you, if something like that blows up near you, you fly. The landing is terrible, but you fly.”
“I got banged up when I landed, I think I got knocked out for a while. I got a Purple Heart (from that), I was out of commission for a few days, but it was nothing major, nothing broken, some gray matter scrambled,” he said. “I was bandaged up, that’s all I know.”
• Jerry Perryman died Sept. 22 at age 85. Perryman served Citrus County as a sheriff’s deputy and the state as a wildlife officer, but he was best known as the “tractor man” with his collection of antique John Deere “Poppin’ Johns” that he would line up at the front of his farm on County Road 491 across from the College of Central Florida campus at Christmas time and would take to the county fair to display every spring.
He told the Chronicle in 2011: “I had people from Maryland come by here … I had some from Wisconsin and Vermont, all different places. It’s no bother at all,” he said about people always asking about his tractors. “I love to talk John Deere.”
• Zana Ennis died Sept. 23 at age 88. She was dedicated to Citrus County as: president of Altrusa International, a graduate of Leadership Citrus County, lifelong Citrus County Chamber of Commerce ambassador, chairman of the Taste of Citrus fundraising dinner, served on the board of the American Heart Association and the Heart Ball Committee, Ambassador of the Year in 1995, served as a foundation board member for seven years for the Central Florida Community College, and recognized among the county's most admired women of 2004, among many other things.
She and her husband, Howard, owned the Inverness Car Wash for more than 30 years.
• Albert Rooks Sr died Sept. 25 at age 95. A Citrus County native and local rancher, Rooks was most at home on a horse and rode well into his late 80s.
As a child, number eight of nine children, he was expected to help out around the ranch and spent his boyhood on the back of a horse during open range.
At his memorial service, nephew David Brooks said, “When the good Lord made cattle, he made cowboys, and we all know that cowboys were the ‘hero of the heroes,’ and we looked up to Uncle Albert as a hero.
“He was the ‘cow man’ of the family … a leader in the industry,” he said. “He always wanted to have a fine set of cows, and he always did. He loved a good ‘jigging’ horse and a dog with a little grit — and he taught all of us Rooks kids how to cuss in the cow pen.”
October
• Barbara Fallon died Oct. 25 at age 71. Barbara was at her best when she was taking care of someone. Although she was sick for 40 years, she still cared for others. Her door was always open. People would go to her for advice, a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on. She was the “mom taxi” to dance classes, Girl Scouts, cheerleading, music lessons, youth groups, and horseback riding lessons for her four daughters.
She was a nurse, taught Lamaze childbirth classes, helped at Joe’s Deli, the longtime family business. She was always kind, always accepting, always saw the good in others.
She believed that “It takes a village” and was proud to call Citrus County her village.
“When she was sick, the community gave back to her because of all she had given to the community,” said sister Rosemary DeMott.
• Dorothy Marie Nelson died Oct. 28 at age 102. Dorothy was an English and history teacher and later a special education teacher and taught students in Japan, Hawaii and California. She and her husband of 77 years traveled all over the world.
November
• James F. West died Nov. 1 at age 41 following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.
He began his career in law enforcement with the Citrus County Sheriff's Office in 2013 as a deputy sheriff, served on the Dive Team, as a detective and continued to faithfully serve and protect his community until his death.
Jimmy was a wealth of interesting and unique facts and he boasted about how he "almost" made it on Jeopardy. Jimmy was a faithful friend and will be remembered for his humor, sarcasm, and wit.
• Bobbie Joe “BJ” Collins, agriculture teacher, Future Farmers of America adviser, inventor, farmer, mentor, family man, friend, died Nov. 1 at age 87. As a teacher, Mr. Collins was known as a tough disciplinarian.
He was the “type of teacher that would paddle you in a heartbeat when you needed it and at the same time would bring you home after school and take you fishing that same day,” said Scott Adams, Citrus County native, businessman and former county commissioner.
“He took his job as a teacher/mentor very seriously, as many of his ex-students can attest,” said son Clinton. “He loved his job and he loved his students. He tried his best to instill not only a good educational background in agriculture, but in life as well … he was great at trying to get the most out of people and he would work on you until he found what your trigger was to be the best you could be.”
• Sara Barnes Lyons died Nov. 7 at age 94. She came to Crystal River in 1948 and taught elementary school for many years, teaching at Crystal River Primary School before retirement.
• Scott C. Anderson died Nov. 12 at age 61. Scott was a Key Training Center client for 24 years and resided at a group home on the Lecanto campus of the Key.
Scotty loved life and made friends with anyone. Some of his favorite things were: Wendy's Frostys, hamburgers and pancakes. In his younger days, he would ride his bicycle around Ozello listening to his cassette player with the oldies playing. He loved old TV shows and the "Dukes of Hazzard" was one of his favorites.
• Daniel Stanwood “Woodie” Hartman died Nov. 18 at age 81. He came to Crystal River in 1967 to do his doctoral thesis on manatees. He also wrote an article in 1969 for National Geographic, “Florida Manatees: Mermaids in Peril,” which caught the attention of French filmmaker Jacques Cousteau. With Harman as an adviser and Buddy Powell, a local teenager at the time, as a guide, Cousteau filmed a documentary, “The Forgotten Mermaids.”
Because of Hartman, Crystal River is now known around the world as a haven for manatees and a travel destination for tourists.
• Kenton “Bud” Lambert died Nov. 23 at age 71. He served as a park ranger for Florida Greenways and Trails and had worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a Lock Tender. He was the Lock Master at the Inglis Lock. He also served on the Inglis Fire Department for many years and was fire chief for a few of those years.
• Charles “Randy” Oliver died Nov. 23 at age 72. Oliver served as county administrator from 2015 until retiring Nov. 8, 2022.
During his time as administrator, Oliver was at the helm for: the Suncoast Parkway extension; the widening of County Road 491; the development of two major County Road 491 intersections, County Road 486 and State Road 44; whether or not to move the war monuments on the Historic Old Courthouse lawn; what to do about homeless cats, the animal shelter, universal garbage and “Port Citrus.”
Among many other things, he was administrator when Fire Services returned to county control, when Hurricane Irma caused great damage to many county residents’ homes, during the campaign to save the Beverly Hills pool and the discussion for a Homosassa Park.
At the Jan. 18, 2022, commission meeting, Oliver announced he would be retiring. His last day as county commissioner was Nov. 8.
“It has been my pleasure to serve you and the citizens of Citrus County,” he wrote to commissioners. “You have a tremendous senior management team and they will continue to serve the board and citizens of Citrus County well.”
December
• Barbara Jane "Barbie" Anderson died Dec. 2 at age 76. Barbie retired as Curriculum Coordinator with the Citrus County School System. Over her 30-year career in education, she also taught kindergarten, second grade and fifth grade; and helped her husband, Paul, in the managing and care of the Boy Scout Camp in Inverness.
• Daniel Kyle Perry died Dec. 3 at age 34. His family wrote in his obituary: “Kyle was able to save three lives by donating his organs. Even in death he gave all he had to give. This world is worse for losing him, but we are all better for knowing him.”
• Tom Davis died Dec. 14 at age 95. A combat fighter pilot, Tom was born to fly. After a 33-year career as a U.S. Navy aviator, he came to Crystal River in 1978 and started a flight training school at the Crystal River Airport. In 1983, he got a lease to operate the airport as its fixed base operator, which he did until he was 90.
"Other than my father, he’s the most admired aviator I ever knew,” said Steve Lamb, local businessman and aviator. “His enthusiasm was second to none. … The way he ran the airport, the flight school attracted students from all over the world."
• Ginger West died Dec. 18 at age 77. She loved Christmas, loved her community, loved the Lord. Whether caring for foster kids in her home, offering parenting classes, opening up a space for homeless people to find resources and refuge or tirelessly spearheading the annual Christmas gift program for more than 2,000 local kids, for more than 40 years Ginger West, executive director of the Family Resource Center, made people in need her priority.
She found bicycles for homeless people, food for the hungry and household goods and furniture for those who need it — and so much more.