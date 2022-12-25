Editor’s note: As we do every year, Chronicle staff has collected some of the most noteworthy quotes from the past year to remind readers of who said what.
Politics, politicians and punditry
“We don’t promote any sexual lifestyles. It’s not our business to get into people’s sex lives.” – Commission Chairman Ron Kitchen Jr., about the recent agenda item about whether or not to change the county’s current policy of allowing any type of display at the public libraries. It was sparked by citizen complaints over the LGBTQ display during June Pride month. (January)
“I guess what I’m hearing is you just want me to be quiet and go along with everything.” – Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach, replying to a comment Commission Chairman Ron Kitchen Jr. made to her after she voiced an opinion that did not go along with the majority (January)
“Don’t celebrate my demise already. The game’s not over yet.” – County Commissioner Ron Kitchen Jr. about changing his mind to not run again for re-election (February)
“Leave us alone. We don’t need it.” – Commissioner Scott Carnahan, siding with the ‘no-build” folks opposed to the proposed northern turnpike connector at a Feb. 23 County Commission public input session (February)
“We cannot allow our commissioners (to chop) the legs out from our administrator.” – Commissioner Ron Kitchen Jr, addressing rumors that Commissioner Holly Davis met privately with County Administrator Randy Oliver and told him to leave so she could recommend a friend.
“If I had (done that) I would agree with you. But I did not.” – Commissioner Holly Davis, replying to Commissioner Ron Kitchen Jr.’s allegation. (March)
“Let’s be adults and move forward.” – Commissioner Ruthie Schabach, after a bitter fight among the commissioners regarding the future of County Administrator Randy Oliver, urging her fellow commissioners to move on for the good of the county. (March)
“We have a problem (and) we need to address it.” – County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, talking about data reporting Citrus County leading in traffic fatalities among 15 Florida counties with similar populations (March)
“I’m not coming as Chicken Little. The sky is not falling.” – Brown “Jack” Dumas III, Crystal River Fire Chief and Assistant City Manager, addressing City Council members about the needs of the fire department as the city gets ready for its May 4 budget workshop (April)
“We’ve certainly not been a picture of stability for several months now. We’ve done a bit more arguing among ourselves than I think the public and staff would like to see go on. It’s not a good look. Thankfully, things have settled down and we’re moving in a good direction.” – County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, commenting on the loss of six senior-level county employees since January. The employees are leaving for a variety of reasons, including moving away, finding better-paying jobs in the private sector or retiring. (May)
“This situation, this turnpike, is not for Citrus County.” – Commissioner Ruth Schlabach as the board voted unanimously to reject all four proposed corridors to the controversial northern turnpike extension (June)
“Citrus County is at the apex of either really good things or bad things and I want to be the person who can lead it to a positive outcome.” – Rebecca Bays, after winning the race for the Citrus County Commission District 4 seat on Aug. 23. (August)
“This is a hot mess.” – County Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach, about the process of narrowing down the list of applicants for the soon-to-be vacant county administrator position (September)
“I’m not here to turn the world upside down. I just want to make it a little better.” – Crystal Lazanich, upon winning the Inverness City Council seat one, defeating incumbent David Ryan on Nov. 8 (November)
“It’s like running through molasses. It is frustrating. But this project is moving forward. Is it moving forward as fast as I want it to? No. But government moves at its own pace whether we like it or not.” – Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach about the progress of getting a new animal shelter built (November)
“I see this going one of two ways: good or bad.” – Jacquie Hepfer, Inverness City Councilwoman, about the proposed backyard chickens ordinance (November)
“We have a lot of seniors who are going to want quality health care as they age here. If for no other reason, we need to have affordable housing to ensure good health care.” – Commissioner Holly Davis, as commissioners met to discuss the need for affordable, workforce housing in the county (December)
Wheels of justice
“Our justice system is set up on the premise of blind justice, but, in my case, Lady Justice, standing there with her scales, is peeking out from under her blindfold and looking at a calendar on the wall ... and it’s costing people like me a portion of our lives.” – Jason Windham, sentenced in 2008 to a minimum-mandatory prison term of 20 years for aggravated assault, a crime that today carries a maximum five-year sentence. After serving 15 years, Windham hopes to have his sentence reduced. (January)
“This defendant was so focused on getting high, he was not worried about safety or the lives of these three children. This defendant provided not only the house, he provided the rooms, he provided the pipe that led to this baby’s death.” – Assistant State Attorney Blake Shore at the sentencing hearing for Steven Troy Gibson, one of four caregivers who killed an infant girl and harmed two other minors by smoking methamphetamine in their Inverness home (April)
“I see you’re a very contrary person that doesn’t get along with anybody … (who is) not going to listen to anybody but himself.” – Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard “Ric” Howard, addressing Out of the Box Animal Rescue owner Robert Schweickert Jr. as he sentenced him to four years in state prison for neglecting the animals at his Floral City operation. (July)
“This is an absolute gift for Mr. Agostini.” – Assistant State Attorney Kevin Davis, about the 10-year minimum-mandatory prison sentence plea offer that Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard extended to Anthony James Agostini who was charged with burglarizing a dwelling with a firearm, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, fleeing and eluding, theft of a firearm, possessing methamphetamine, grand theft, possessing cannabis, and driving without a valid license. (August)
“I’ve got giant shoes to fill.” – Ed Spaight, Citrus County public defender, after winning the election for Citrus County judge, replacing the retiring Judge Mark Yerman (August)
“I’ve done a lot of jury trials, and I’ve done ’em all; I’ve done all kinds of different ones, from felony petit thefts to first-degree murders ... and, frankly, I’m tired.” – Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard “Ric” Howard, about transferring his entire felony docket – except for around a dozen ongoing cases – to fellow Circuit Court Judge Joel Fritton, beginning Sept. 12. (August)
“I didn’t mean to hurt anybody. I was just trying to get to my momma’s house.” – Johnny Travis Wilson at his sentencing hearing Oct. 31. Called a career criminal by the judge because of a long list of past convictions, Wilson was sentenced to three life sentences for, among other charges, striking detectives and a motorcyclist with vehicle (October)
“I wanted … a little more justice brought into the world.” – Citrus County Judge Mark Yerman, who retires the end of December 2022, reflecting on why he first became a lawyer (December)
Good people doing good things
“I wasn’t ready to give up … Hold my beer, here I come.” – Tim Fischer, who was once told at age 25 he might never walk or talk because of a neurological disorder and who now, at 47 is training to compete at the 2022 U.S. Strongman Nationals in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 25 (April)
“In order to be trendy with youth, you’ve got to find ways to connect with youth. Obviously … Facebook is not the way to connect with youth these days. You’ve got to use Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram … That’s the way you connect with these students.” – Renea Teaster, Anti-Drug Coalition executive director, addressing Citrus County School Board members about reaching out to students about vaping in schools (October)
“While they’re here, this is their home.” – Greg Pelletier, Bridge 4 Veterans president, talking about the veterans who reside at the veterans shelter in Inverness (October)
“In 2009, Inverness was named the Most Patriotic City ... and it is. I’ve been all over and I’ve never seen support for veterans like I’ve seen here.” – Jeff “DJ Kickstand” Spafford, organizer of Walk Across Citrus annual fundraiser for The Bridge 4 Veterans shelter in Inverness (October)
“Be generous. Give it all away. We don’t want to bring anything back to the warehouse.” – Doug Alexander, talking to a group of volunteers just before the annual Christmas outreach for homeless people and families in need. (December)
Growing pains
“There is a tremendous safety issue on this narrow bridge with little leeway for passing vehicles, and absolutely no safe crossing for pedestrians or bicycles.” – from a letter from the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce about the old Withlacoochee River bridge along State Road 200, built in the 1930s and which the National Bridge Inventory has rated “functionally obsolete.” (January)
“I think it’s going to be the start of something really good.” – Joe Cappuccilli, broker at Gulf to Lakes Real Estate Inc., about Panera Bread and 7-Eleven being the first two businesses to commit to building at the new Lecanto shopping center at County Roads 491 and 486 (February)
“This is the best gift.” – Carol Kimbrough, wife of Jim Kimbrough who turned 82 on Feb. 28, the day the Suncoast Parkway extension opened. Kimbrough spent more than 25 years lobbying to get the Citrus extension built, believing that transportation improvements were the key to economic prosperity. (February)
“Watching this happen is kinda like (watching) the childhood friend you really loved get older and go on drugs then die.” – Jack Judge, commenting on the Chronicle Facebook page about the announcement of the Crystal River Mall final closing set for Aug. 30 (July)
“Life comes with hardships. It’s how you work with it and deal with it.” – Cierra Stevens, a stylist at TG Stylz Salon and Spa in the soon-to-be-closed Crystal River Mall, about the mall closing (July)
“You hear complaints about the proliferation of car washes and fast food establishments but it only confirms that Citrus County has been discovered. They are building here because there is a market for their service or product.” – Josh Wooten, Citrus County Chamber of Commerce CEO and president (August)
“It died – we couldn’t come to terms.” – Jill Strumpf, president of Bruce Strumpf Inc., the property management group for Inverness Regional Shopping Center, about the deal with Harbor Freight coming to the old Publix building being broken (October)
Sounding off
“I just can’t believe it myself … I was just appalled. We’re just appalled.” – Cathleen Grippe, upon hearing the news that the fatal shooting of her 25-year-old son, Dorrian Jackson, in the parking lot of The Loft Bar & Grill Sept. 18, 2021, was a justifiable and excusable homicide. (January)
“They don’t care. They don’t live out here and they don’t have to live with the construction.” – Donna Dilling, owner of DesChamps Corner convenience store/gas station, about complaints to FDOT about the roundabout construction at the dangerous intersection at County Road 491 and U.S. 98 and the big semis cutting through her parking lot. (May)
“This is something we’re not going to take lying down. It is worth fighting for.” – Debra Cleary, Meadowcrest resident opposed to 168 affordable rental apartments proposed to be built in her neighborhood (May)
“It’s costing me $125 a day just to put my two trucks on the road.” – Robert Platz, owner of Local Boy Lawn and Pest Control in Beverly Hills, commenting on the price of gas and his “pain at the pump” (June)
“They’re coming in as if to say your deed restrictions don’t matter.” – Sylvain Robitaille, one of the Meadowcrest residents who objects to a developer coming in with plans to change the zoning to allow affordable housing in the midst of a deed-restricted community. (June)
“They don’t want us there. We’re low income people. They think we all are on dope or we bring crime.” – Lee Winburn, retired 74-year-old on a fixed income and who lives at the Colonnade Apartments affordable housing complex, remarking about people who misjudge many people who live in subsidized housing. (July)
“Removing a book that doesn’t align with one person’s beliefs takes the choice away from another person who might find it beneficial. It quickly becomes a back-and-forth that never ends, and that’s the problem with censorship.” – Eric Head, Citrus County Libraries director, in a column about “Banned & Challenged Books Week” (September)
Just sayin’
“I took off running. I holler, ‘Dave, Dave, where you at?’ That’s when he got me scared.” – a man named Marvin who was working on a waterfront cabana in a Crystal River-area home’s backyard when the roof collapsed on Marvin’s coworker. (January)
“He could catch a fish in a puddle in a parking lot after a rainstorm.” – Wes Antill, about his best friend Dan Clymer, the local legendary fishing captain and guide who died Jan. 28 at age 43 after a four-year battle with cancer. (February)
“He was just a little guy, and I reached over to pet him and he went, ‘hissssssss!’ I said, ‘Wow, man. He’s just like me.’ I stayed there for about another hour, and before I knew it, we were coming home together.” – Douglas Robbins, talking about meeting Black Rider for the first time when the cat was just 6 weeks old. Ever since, the cat’s favorite spot is on Robbins’ shoulder as the duo pedal all over Citrus County on a bicycle. (April)
“I pinky promised my best friend Avery that I would teach him how to ride a dirt bike.” – “Dirtbike Dean” Scalzi, age 6, who has been riding dirt bikes since he was 2. (July)
“It all started with the donkey.” – Noa Williams, member of Eases Rough Riders 4-H group, about her first county fair show animal. The 13-year-old now raises and shows a variety of animals, including a pony, horse, steer and chickens. (July)
“Injury and illness are a hiker’s nightmare. Not bears or snakes.” – Tyler Deem, Citrus County man who hiked 2,194 miles through 14 states on the Appalachian Trail (September)
“To the butterflies it’s about the equivalent of holding a five-pound weight in your arm, they fly off a little wonky, but they get adjusted.” – Garrett Hickman, talking about tagging monarch butterflies, which he did as a 7-year-old at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont in Tennessee where he helped run their monarch butterfly tagging program (October)
“Raising chickens and growing vegetables; we’ve lost that somewhere along the way.” – Lea Cruz, Inverness resident who has asked the city of Inverness to adopt an ordinance allowing chicken coops in residential areas (October)
“You’re hearing it from the horse’s mouth.” – William Bunch, owner of Oysters Restaurant in Crystal River, addressing the rumors that he is retiring. (He is not.) (December)
From the heart
“At the end of the day, we still have each other, and now we’ve got this little guy. I’ve got plenty of things to be happy about. What’s a wheelchair? It’s almost convenient.” – Jarrett Suydam, expressing gratitude about the positive things in his life, such as his wife and new baby, despite the injuries he has suffered from a hit-and-run accident and their permanent results. (February)
“I have not met a better group of kids that are more driven than the kids in Citrus County. There’s something in the water here.” – Kaleb DuBose, Citrus High School band director, about the school’s concert band members going to the state-level competition for only the second time in 30 years. (March)
“Either this would put me back into addiction from which I would not recover this time, or I was going to use this experience as a new fuel.” – Patricia Stratton, talking about the death of her son. Stratton, a culinary arts student at Withlacoochee Technical College, is heading to the state level SkillsUSA culinary competition and hopefully to nationals. (April)
“Society has formed stigmas against people with diseases and I sought to break that each and every day. I wanted to walk into a classroom and have people not think of me as ‘the kid with epilepsy,’ but as ‘the smart kid with epilepsy.’” – Connor Kuziemko, 2022 Golden Heart Award recipient and also Citrus High School’s Career and Technical Golden Scholar (May)
“When we got here it was a thing where we didn’t know how long it was going to be. But we really started to grow really fond of the area.” – Ron Allan, Lecanto High School athletic director, upon his retirement after nearly 40 years of coaching at LHS (June)
“I think it’s a wonderful tribute … for me personally, it’s a reflection of love and admiration for Citrus County. It’s a place I’ve always called my hometown. It was a definitive part of maturing and growing up. It holds a very special place in my heart. And this honor is forever.” – Miles Teller, Hollywood actor who grew up in Citrus County and was honored with his own day, Miles Teller Day in Citrus County, June 27, 2022 (June)
“When thinking (about Barbara Fallon), the proverb, ‘When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,’ comes to mind, turning a negative situation into a positive outlook with an optimistic attitude ... and let me tell you, Barbara made the best damn lemonade over the next 40 years. Over the years, Barbara saw more lemons in her life, but each time that batch of lemonade she made got sweeter and sweeter.” – Pati Smith, upon hearing about the death of Barbara Fallon on Oct. 25 and age 71, a much loved friend of many in Citrus County (November)
“I used to eat ‘soup sandwiches.’ That’s where you take a package of ramen noodles, put it between bread and soak it in water to make soup.” Thomas Cardona, describing things he would eat when he was homeless (November)
“When you’re 47 and you put in 20-30 years into addiction, your days are set for you. You wake up, go find your dose, find your way to get your next one and get high. It’s a set routine.” – Thomas Cardona, telling his story of addiction and homelessness and how he found his way out (November)
“We want people to not die, but live a good life.” – CCSO Sgt. Rachel Montgomery about the agency’s substance abuse advocates going door to door in neighborhoods with high overdose rates offering help for addiction (December)
“You just want to save them, and you can’t.” – Brandi McCurdy, mom of 22-year-old Brooke who struggles with addiction to IV drugs. McCurdy, an acute care nurse practitioner and owner of Salt River Boutique in Crystal River, makes TikTok videos about addiction as @the_real_brandi_mac (December)
This and that
“I was driving to my girlfriend’s at the time ... in my 1935 Dodge. I had the radio on when they announced Pearl Harbor (and its bombing by Japan). I really didn’t know where Pearl Harbor was.” – George Hausold, recalling events of his life on his 100th birthday, April 4 (April)
“You can’t take anything for granted … we’re extremely blessed.” – Captain Troy Hess, Citrus County interim emergency management director, about Citrus County being spared Hurricane Ian’s wrath (September)
“We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such.” – Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, about gas prices coming down (June)