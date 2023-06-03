ad

Airplane Spotter Playing Cards were advertised in The Saturday Evening Post during World War II.

Long before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, ordinary Americans, including citizens in Citrus County, were preparing to defend our country.

The gathering storm

clock tower

The clock tower of the county courthouse in Inverness was a perfect observation post. On July 25, 1943, the U.S. Army abruptly discontinued the Aircraft Warning Service program without warning or explanation. The military did not directly contact the Chief Observers; instead, they received a message from the telephone company stating that they were instructed not to forward any future calls to the Army’s Filter Center.