Long before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, ordinary Americans, including citizens in Citrus County, were preparing to defend our country.
The gathering storm
Nearly a year before Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. Army recognized that existing coastal defenses could not protect against potential enemy attacks.
With radar technology still in its infancy and insufficient military units available, the generals decided to assemble civilian volunteers into a formal Army Auxiliary unit.
These patriotic citizens would serve as the eyes and ears of the military, identifying and reporting any aircraft spotted in the local area until additional measures could be taken to counter the risk of enemy attacks.
The Establishment of the Aircraft Warning Service
The first test of the new civilian observation group took place in Northeastern cities during January 1941. More than 10,000 observers were stationed on city buildings, schools, residential rooftops, barns, fire towers, and even chicken coops to detect a fleet of “enemy” bombers approaching from the sea.
The results of the initial test were so positive that plans were made to expand the new group, which was dubbed the “Aircraft Warning Service” (AWS), across the country. Florida joined the program in June 1941.
Florida was tasked with providing 882 observation posts and more than 17,000 volunteers to ensure 24/7 coverage of our skies. Initially, Citrus County was asked to establish five posts, but the orders were later revised to focus on the three most populous areas.
America’s enthusiastic response
Americans from cities, towns, and rural areas eagerly joined the AWS. Many had friends or relatives enlisting in the military and saw airplane spotting as a way to contribute on the home front and bring the troops home sooner. Even communities of nuns underwent training to serve in the AWS. Based on personal experience, I believe they could have taken down an enemy plane armed only with an icy glare and a single swipe of a yardstick.
Special tools and processes were developed to assist spotters in identifying and reporting planes. Once a plane appeared on the horizon, tools like the Aircraft Warning Disk or Airplane Spotter cards helped identify the aircraft type. Observers would immediately call the volunteers at the regional Army Information Center to report their sighting using a Flash Message Form. The Information Center would then pass on the information to the military for further action.
Citrus County joins the fight
The U.S. Army requested Citrus County residents to staff three observation posts continuously. Observation facilities were established in Homosassa, Crystal River, and Inverness. Army officers periodically visited these sites to assess their overall performance.
Homosassa: The Citrus Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) authorized C.W. Croft to build a Defense Watch Tower on Dec. 15, 1941, with assistance from J.T. Huggins. The Army reviewers noted that Homosassa was functioning flawlessly. There were 260 enthusiastic observers providing round-the-clock coverage. An excellent 30-foot viewing tower had been constructed, offering visibility from all four sides. Though we don’t have any pictures of the site, it was likely built following a standard layout used in other Florida towers.
Crystal River: The U.S. Army organized speakers and movie screenings at the Regent Theater to emphasize the importance of the AWS role. Crystal River’s 30-foot tower provided a good view on three sides, although limited visibility was noted in the fourth direction. The evaluation found that the post operated smoothly with an adequate number of observers. Eighty-eight observers worked together to ensure the station’s 24/7 functionality.
Fred Ash and H.C. Wise were the initial Chief AWS Observers at the Crystal River site. Later, Mrs. Vivian R. McIntosh assumed the role of Chief Observer. Mrs. McIntosh had lost her husband several years prior to the war, and her son was serving in the Solomon Islands while her daughter served as an Army Nurse. Mrs. McIntosh saw her involvement in the AWS as her way of contributing to WWII efforts.
Inverness: The clocktower in the Citrus County Courthouse served as the primary location for Inverness AWS observers, with W.H. “Cap” Sanders appointed as the Chief Observer. The first AWS test in Inverness was conducted in January 1942, yielding generally positive results. The Citrus Chronicle reported a list of all air warning test participants.
Carey Baxley, the owner of the local Coca-Cola bottling plant, succeeded Sanders as Chief Observer. Baxley was followed by Francis “Cowboy” Williams, who conducted a “draft” and assigned Inverness citizens to specific time slots around the clock. At that time, there were 112 observers, some as young as 14 years old, serving as primary or fill-in volunteers.
Frances (Black) Williamson assumed the role of Chief Observer after Williams. However, she enlisted in the WAAC in late 1942, and Mrs. Charles Dean served as Chief Observer for the remainder of the program.
During periodic AWS station reviews conducted by the U.S. Army, the Inverness Courthouse site was found to be lacking. The main issues related to a limited field of vision due to the clock face occupying most of the tower wall, leaving only small windows on each side. Spotters had difficulty seeing airplanes approaching Inverness directly. Additionally, the noise from traffic around the courthouse reverberated through the steel girders, making it impossible for observers to hear airplane engines in the area. Volunteers complained of shivering in the unheated clocktower, and some found the stairs somewhat steep to navigate.
In November 2022, the BoCC voted to purchase a small glassed-in building from G.G. Williamson, located in the city park. Funds were allocated to outfit the office with conveniences and a telephone. The new facility was moved to a vacant lot in the Indian Hill subdivision south of Inverness’ business section. It was placed on an eight-foot-high platform, providing room for a catwalk that observers could use for better visibility and to hear approaching airplanes.
Discontinuation of the program
On July 25, 1943, the U.S. Army abruptly discontinued the Aircraft Warning Service program without warning or explanation. The military did not directly contact the Chief Observers; instead, they received a message from the telephone company stating that they were instructed not to forward any future calls to the Army’s Filter Center.
The three observation sites were closed and locked on the same day. Chief Observers’ phone calls and letters to the Army requesting an explanation and further guidance went unanswered. Citizens rightfully felt that they had made personal sacrifices but were treated poorly by the Army.
The Army offered no recognition or gratitude to the observers until public opinion compelled them to offer pins and certificates months later. The Florida Telephone Company, to their credit, expressed public thanks to the volunteers who devoted so much of their time in service of their country.
Epilogue
During WWII, the people of Citrus County were called upon to contribute to bond drives, salvage scrap metal, ration gasoline and food, and participate in numerous other programs to aid the war effort. They consistently exceeded the goals set by the government.
Parents in our county watched their sons, daughters, wives, and husbands leave their homes to support military operations across the globe, with some never returning. Women gathered to create bandages and wraps for the Red Cross.
The Aircraft Observation Service was just one of the many ways in which local citizens helped ensure victory. We owe each and every one of them a debt of gratitude.
Ken Marotte wrote this for the Citrus County Historical Society.