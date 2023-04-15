This story is part of the Chronicle’s occasional question-and-answer series focusing on influential and interesting people in Citrus County.
In a jail setting, the role of the chaplain is as diverse as the facility’s population.
Inmates come from all walks of life, bringing with them their own criminogenic needs — “what brought them here.”
These are the factors that are directly related to recidivism, which include low self-esteem, anti-social behavior and personality, criminal thinking and criminal peers, dysfunctional family, substance abuse, how they spend their leisure time, their employment and education.
“My role as chaplain begins as soon as they enter, to help them to re-enter the community and help them to not become a statistic of recidivism,” explained the Rev. Willie Wilson, chaplain at the Citrus County Detention Facility in Lecanto.
“As chaplain, I’m here to give them the resources they need and the programs to help them not come back, and also to help them understand how they got to this point."
Wilson, 57, is an ordained Baptist minister, a graduate of Luther Rice College and Seminary in Stonecrest, Georgia, and he has worked in the fields of mental health and substance abuse, all of which have prepared him for the work of being a chaplain in a corrections facility.
This past week, the Chronicle met with Wilson at the detention facility’s chapel, a converted space set up with rows of chairs and a variety of musical instruments for religious services suitable for a variety of religious faiths.
A wooden baptism tank is tucked away in a room that’s used as a storage closet for inspirational books to give to inmates. The books come to the jail free from the Florida Prison Book Project.
Here’s what Wilson had to say about his role as a jail chaplain:
Q: Religious affiliations are so diverse. How do you facilitate and accommodate everyone?
A: “What makes the chaplaincy so unique, we have to be familiar with the different religions, their holy days, any dietary restrictions, so we can facilitate for the inmates,” Wilson said. ‘We don’t teach the religions, but we come alongside the inmates who want to practice their religion while they’re here.”
When an inmate first comes to the jail, he or she notes a religious affiliation or none on an intake form. That information becomes available to the chaplain who then becomes familiar with the religions represented in the facility’s population.
Currently, the main religions of the inmate population are: Protestant, Catholic, Judaism, Islam, Moorish Science and Rastafarian.
“Part of the chaplain’s role is to build a relationship with the (outside) faith-based communities to make sure we have partners of different faiths so a representative of that faith can come here and participate in the spiritual life of the inmates,” Wilson said.
For example, he has reached out to a Muslim imam in Orlando who comes to the jail to meet with Muslim inmates.
“A chaplain’s role is not to instruct in one religion or another, but to facilitate,” Wilson said. “Sometimes (inmates) will ask me, ‘What’s your religion?’ I don’t like to get into that because I’m everyone’s chaplain, even for the atheists.”
Q: What is an average day like for you?
A: “One of the things I like to do as chaplain is to go into the population and not just stay in my office at the chapel,” Wilson said. “We have more than 600 inmates here, and I’m allowed to go into every housing area in the facility to provide pastoral counseling.
“One of the roles of the chaplain is to help them deal with life. Being incarcerated can be a traumatic experience, so I’m there to help them process what they’re going through and prepare them for life when they get out.
"The chaplain plays a critical role in a (correctional) facility, to help inmates display appropriate behavior by using their religious belief system.
“We only have a short time with them in a jail, as opposed to a prison, so sometimes we have to get right to it and not wait for them to come to the chapel.”
He also makes himself available to family members on visitation days, to let them know that he’s there for the inmate’s family as well.
Q: How does a conversation start with someone who is skeptical of authority figures or of a “religious” person?
A: “Often when I meet someone for the first time, the first thing I say is, ‘How can I be a blessing to you?’ It’s not, ‘What’s your inmate number?’ or ‘What’s your charge?’ Most times people will open up, because they know the chaplain’s not here to judge me but to help me cope with life issues,” Wilson said. “You don’t have to tell most folks here that they’ve made bad choices. They know that.
“What I say to them is, ‘The goal is not to be a model inmate, but a model citizen when you leave here so you don’t return.’”
Another part of the chaplain’s role is pastoral counseling, helping inmates realize the why of their criminal behavior and explore alternatives.
“It’s meeting the needs of hurting people where they are … and then helping them to make better choices and decisions,” Wilson said.
Another role he plays is delivering bad news, such as death notifications, to inmates.
“In a crisis, a chaplain is there to help a person find comfort, to let them know someone is there for them who cares for them,” Wilson said.
Q: You mentioned the outside faith community. What part does it play in the jail chapel program?
A: “Here’s an example — in March, we had 124 religious services with 344 (total) in attendance. One hundred of those were Christian services, with various church groups coming in, and 24 were non-traditional services,” Wilson said. “Some of the services are in Spanish.
“It’s important for the inmate population to have the outside community be involved so they can develop relationships with local people so that when they get out they have a community to go to.,” Wilson said.
It might be the very thing that keeps them from returning to their criminal ways.
Wilson said the chapel program relies on volunteers from the community. To be a volunteer, a person must pass a background check, go through training and sign a code of ethics.
Currently, Wilson has about 30 volunteers.
On May 10, he’s giving a volunteer appreciation banquet for them to let them know how important they are to the flourishing of the chapel program.
Q: A jail can be a depressing place. What keeps you encouraged?
A: “My joy is when the light bulb goes on in a person,” Wilson said. “I just had a guy come to the chapel. He had been here a while, but this was the first time he said anything. He was getting out in two days and he came asking for prayer.
That’s what keeps me encouraged.”