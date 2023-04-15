This story is part of the Chronicle’s occasional question-and-answer series focusing on influential and interesting people in Citrus County.

The Rev. Willie Wilson is the chaplain at the Citrus County Detention Facility in Lecanto. Among other things Rev. Wilson caters to the spiritual needs of the male and female inmates at the jail.

In a jail setting, the role of the chaplain is as diverse as the facility’s population.

The Rev. Willie Wilson is a full-time chaplain at the Citrus County Detention Facility in Lecanto. Above, Rev. Wilson speaks from the jail chapel, a converted medical facility, complete with cells.
Often, the Rev. Willie Wilson asks how he can be a blessing in their lives of inmates when meeting for the first time. He says the approach can take the tension out of an introduction.
The Rev. Willie Wilson is the chaplain at the Citrus County Detention Facility in Lecanto. His job requires making sure inmates from diverse religious backgrounds have their spiritual needs met.

