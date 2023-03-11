The Storm With No Name

The Sun Plaza on U.S. 19 in Crystal River is submerged from the March 13, 1993, “No-Name Storm” that hit Citrus County. That storm left an enormous path of destruction through the county, with wind gusts up to 90 mph. A Category 5 hurricane carries sustained winds of 156 mph or greater on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale.
A man walks through waste-deep water on U.S. 19 at the intersection of North Citrus Avenue in Crystal River as flood waters recede during the morning hours of the “No-Name” storm in March 1993.
Chronicle file photos
Floodwaters cover U.S. 19 in Crystal River in March 1993 as the "No-Name Storm" sweeps past the west coast of the peninsula.
On Friday, March 12, 1993, many Citrus Countians were enjoying a typical night watching Matlock, Seinfeld or Cheers on TV.
The 11 p.m. news gave no indication of a major weather event headed this way. They went to bed only to be awakened through the night by loud howling sounds and intermittent flashes of lightning.
In the morning, coastal residents work up to winds in excess of 90 mph, scattered tornadoes (which caused three deaths in Levy County), and water from the Gulf of Mexico coming inside their home. People lost power. Tree limbs were scattered everywhere.
They didn’t know it then, but they were witnessing one of the biggest meteorological phenomena of the century. It eventually came to be known by various names: Storm of the Century, Blizzard of the Century, Superstorm and (the more common) No-Name Storm.
But Citrus Countians called it pure hell.
The storm, which was actually a rare March hurricane, pushed coastal waters 6-feet above normal and surged inland behind the force of hurricane-strength gusts of up to 90 mph.
Crystal River was underwater.
Emergency crews used boats to rescue people trapped in flooded homes. Countless cars were submerged and the property damage was in the millions. The area was declared a disaster area by then-Gov. Lawton Chiles.
Citrus County Historical Society provided 16 photos of Crystal River in the aftermath of the March 1993 "No-Name" storm.
1 of 16
No-Name Storm March 1993
Two men with a boat
Citrus County Historical Society
No-Name Storm March 1993
Neighborhood photo
Citrus County Historical Society
No-Name Storm March 1993
Neighborhood photo
Citrus County Historical Society
No-Name Storm March 1993
Neighborhood photo
Citrus County Historical Society
No-Name Storm March 1993
Man pulling boat
Citrus County Historical Society
No-Name Storm March 1993
Ferrel Gas
Citrus County Historical Society
No-Name Storm March 1993
Citrus Ave boating unknown man
Citrus County Historical Society
No-Name Storm March 1993
Phone booth In Crystal River
Citrus County Historical Society
No-Name Storm March 1993
Seminole Club
Citrus County Historical Society
No-Name Storm March 1993
Fisherman's Church close up
Citrus County Historical Society
No-Name Storm March 1993
Citrus Ave Fisherman's Church
Citrus County Historical Society
No-Name Storm March 1993
Gator Sporting Goods and Crystal River Bank on Citrus Ave.
Citrus County Historical Society
No-Name Storm March 1993
Econo Lodge Hwy 19
Citrus County Historical Society
No-Name Storm March 1993
Looking south on Hwy 19 in the area of Crystal River City Hall
Citrus County Historical Society
No-Name Storm March 1993
Sun Plaza
Citrus County Historical Society
No-Name Storm March 1993
Charles Fish House 1993
Citrus County Historical Society
A ‘meteorological bomb’
Five days before all this, computer models were forecasting a rapid development of intense low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico.
From there, conditions worsened. Here’s how the National Weather Service (NWS) described it:
“It was initially difficult to believe that a weak low pressure area could deepen to much lower pressures in such a short period of time. Some forecasters used the term “meteorological bomb.”
“As the week went on, the numerical forecast models continued showing the same unbelievable development. Upstream, the arctic, polar and subtropical jet streams were merging and a deep flow of tropical moisture over the Gulf of Mexico was coming north from the Caribbean Sea. These merging factors set the timer for the impending explosion.”
Not just Citrus County’s storm
This massive storm that lasted from March 12-14 didn’t just affect the Florida Gulf Coast.
It swept from the Deep South all the way up the East Coast.
With a central pressure usually found in Category 3 hurricanes, the storm spawned tornadoes and left coastal flooding, crippling snow, and bone-chilling cold in its wake, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
During the height of the storm, snowfall rates of 2–3 inches per hour occurred. New York’s Catskill Mountains along with most of the central and southern Appalachians received at least 2 feet of snow, the NOAA said.
Wind-driven sleet also fell on parts of the East Coast, with central New Jersey reporting 2.5 inches of sleet on top of 12 inches of snow – creating somewhat of an “ice-cream sandwich” effect. Up to 6 inches of snow even blanketed the Florida Panhandle, the NOAA said.
More people died from drowning in the No-Name Storm than during Hurricanes Hugo and Andrew combined. The storm’s surge, winds, and tornadoes damaged or destroyed 18,000 homes More people died from drowning in this storm than during Hurricanes Hugo and Andrew combined.
In all, 270 people across the country died from the massive storm. Forty-seven Floridians lost their lives.
For Citrus Countians, it would be some 23 years later before it experienced a weather system as intense as No-Name. The wind and tide from Hurricane Hermine in September 2016 brought coastal flooding the likes of which hadn’t been seen since 1993.
Like No-Name, it too occurred in the early morning hours.
If there is any positive takeaway, the Storm of the Century upped the bar for weather forecasting to make sure people have substantial warnings. And that bodes well for Citrus County in the future.