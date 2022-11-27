Donate, at a bin around the area, a Christmas gift to a child in need. Then, help wrap donated gifts Dec. 13. Finally, celebrate the season Dec. 23-24 when The Spot Family Center offers its 19th annual Christmas Jam at Crystal River Church of God’s ministry field.
At this time of year, The Spot focuses on collecting gifts for children, ages 2-16, who find themselves in “emergency Christmas need,” as The Spot’s Joe Vissicchio describes them in a press release.
According to a release, last year, The Spot helped over 564 families, and of those, about 353 families were in emergency situations and received clothes, groceries, a hot Christmas dinner, and toys for the children.
Last year, several families had experienced a fire, a death in the family, or an accident that left the family unexpectedly financially impaired.
The Spot’s two-day free jam features music, bounce houses, games and prizes. Hot dinners and beverages will be served and clothing given away. On Dec. 23, groceries will be distributed while they last.
On Dec. 24, children will receive gifts but must attend the event to receive presents. A parent or guardian must attend with the children. Before the gift giveaway, participants will hear the talk, “The Reason for the Season.”
The jam is at the Church of God’s field, 2121 U.S. 19, Crystal River, and is from 5:30-9:30 p.m. both Dec. 23-24. Those seeking services must register in person from 5:30-7 p.m. There is no pre-registration.
To prepare the gifts for the children, volunteers are needed for a gift-wrapping session, Dec. 13 from 6-8 p.m. in the gym of Crystal River Church of God, 2180 NW 12th Ave. Those wrapping may bring unwrapped toys and gifts to donate, as well as wrapping paper, tape, and scissors. Volunteers don’t have to bring their own wrapping supplies. They may bring desserts to share, although this is not required.
To help families with emergency needs, The Spot is sponsoring a toy drive for children 2-16 with donation bins open at sponsoring locations during business hours. Dropoff spots for toy donations include:
- Crystal River: Crystal River Church of God, Blackshear's Aluminum, Birds Under Water, Citrus Equipment, Drummond Bank, ERA Suncoast Realty, GTE Federal Credit Union, All County Automotive, Sharper Image Performance Dance Studio, and TLC Rehab.
- Hernando: Drummond Bank and TLC Rehab.
- Inverness: TLC Rehab, Integrity Financial, Inverness Church of God, and Love Chevrolet.
- Beverly Hills: Backyard Pool and Spa and Pinch a Penny Pool.
- Homosassa: Twisters Design Studio II, Love Honda, and TLC Rehab.
- Dunnellon: TLC Rehab.
- Citrus Springs: Guardian Angels Preschool.
- Marion County: TLC Rehab.
Donors also can send a check to The Spot Family Center to P.O. Box 2046 Lecanto, FL 34460.
Businesses that would like to host a donation bin, volunteer, or receive more information are asked to contact joessteel@gmail.com or call 352-212-4788.