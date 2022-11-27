The Spot Family Center

Donate, at a bin around the area, a Christmas gift to a child in need. Then, help wrap donated gifts Dec. 13. Finally, celebrate the season Dec. 23-24 when The Spot Family Center offers its 19th annual Christmas Jam at Crystal River Church of God’s ministry field.

At this time of year, The Spot focuses on collecting gifts for children, ages 2-16, who find themselves in “emergency Christmas need,” as The Spot’s Joe Vissicchio describes them in a press release.

